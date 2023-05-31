Where to purchase a weapon from a Vending Machine and a Character in Fortnite

Weapons can make or break a match in Fortnite. Depending on the loadout, players can either secure a Victory Royale or be sent back to the Lobby. It's crucial to know where to find good weapons during a match. Thankfully, instead of searching high and low for them, they can be bought outright from Vending Machines (Weapon-O-Matic) and Characters (NPCs)

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week twelve, you will have to purchase two weapons from an NPC and a Weapon-O-Matic in-game. Upon completing the challenge, 25,000 experience points will be rewarded. SInce this is a trivial task at best, it will not be a problem completing it.

Step-by-step guide on how to purchase a weapon from a Vending Machine and a Character in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Find a Vending Machine (Weapon-O-Matic) to purchase a weapon and find a Character (NPC) to purchase a weapon from.

1) Where to find a Vending Machine (Weapon-O-Matic) to purchase a weapon

Purchase the cheapest weapon if needed to complete the challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Vending Machines (Weapon-O-Matics) can be found all across the island. Unlike their counterparts, Mending Machines, Weapon-O-Matics are more common. A few prominent places to find them at are as follows:

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Shattered Slabs

Anvil Square

Frenzy Fields

Mega City

Kenjutsu Crossing

Knotty Nets

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

Although they can easily be found at these POIs, given that other players tend to land here at the start of every match, you may face difficulty in purchasing a weapon. For this reason, landing at more off beat locations (Landmarks) to complete the challenge may be a better option. Here are a few to try out:

Rocky Docks

Royal Ruin

Pleasant Passage

Drift Ridge

Crude Harbor

Once a Vending Machine (Weapon-O-Matic) has been found, interact with it to purchase the weapon and complete the challenge. If you find that you already have a good weapon, buy the cheapest weapon available to complete the task. With a few days to go until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 begins, Gold Bars are still useful to horde in the current season.

2) Where to find a Character (NPC) to purchase a weapon

Remember to purchase the weapon before hiring the NPC (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Similar to Vending Machines (Weapon-O-Matics), Characters (NPCs) can be found at fixed location on the island. While there are about 25 different NPCs, not all of them sell weapons. Some offer their services, while others sell utility items. That being said, here's a list of the all NPCs that sell weapons, and where to find them on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

Evie - Tactical Pistol - Knotty Nets

Garrison - Maven Auto Shotgun - Watery Watch

P33ly - Combat Shotgun - Pleasant Passage

Polar Patroller - Combat Shotgun - Icy Islets

Stray - Heavy Sniper Rifle - Mega City

Sunflower - Havoc Pump Shotgun - Frenzy Fields

Thunder - Red-Eye Assault Rifle - Lotus Lookout

Sludge - Havoc Pump Shotgun - Steamy Springs

Munitions Expert - Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle - Breakwater Bay

Imani - Twin Mag SMG - South of The Citadel

Renzo The Destroyer - Lock On Pistol/Grenade - Brutal Bastion

Hirewire - Dragon's Breath Sniper/Firefly Jar - Kenjutsu Crossing

Styx - Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle - The Herald Tree

Dahlia - Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle - Beep 'N Bounce

Serenade - Monoliths - Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle/Heisted Breacher Shotgun/Heisted Bling Mag SMG

Keep in mind that when interacting with Characters (NPCs) that can be hired, you should always purchase the weapon before hiring them. Once they are hired, they will no longer sell a weapon.

