Fortnite: How to crack opponents' shields

Shields in Fortnite are nothing short of a knight's armor. Although players don't wield one, shields offer the same level of protection as medieval plate armor. The week 7 Seasonal challenges require players to crack open opponents' shields. This can be achieved by simply shooting at an opponent.

Fortnite offers a plethora of ways to gain shields. Players can use shield kegs, chug jars and other consumables to get a maximum of +100 armor protection. Although the shield protects against gunfire and explosives, it fails to work in the event of fire attacks and fall damage.

Leaked ahead of time, the latest offering of weekly challenges provides for nine new quests, where each one is worth 15,000 XP. The tasks are fairly easy and revolve around the theme of the season. With this, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will enter its seventh week.

Fortnite players should be cautious as shields can become targets

Shield is a gameplay mechanic that acts similarly to armor. Instead of wearing one, players gain it by consuming potions. Although the shield fortifies the players, it gets used up while taking fire. They can regain it at any point time during a match. Shield potions can be stacked and kept in inventory for later use.

Players can easily crack opponents' shield by following these simple steps:

Players can land at a location of their choice. However, landing at a hot drop location can improve the chances of completing the task faster. Upon landing, players need to acquire a suitable weapon. If they desires, they can also shield up. Next, players need to find an opponent. Upon encountering the enemy, players need to target them and land shots. If the opponent has a shield, a numeric signifier of blue-ish color will be visible when the opponent gets hit. Players need to crack the opponent's shield completely. Once the shield is cracked, the blue-ish numeric signifier turns white. Players need to crack the shield of three different players.

Getting a shield is one of the most important parts of a Fortnite match. Upon landing, players rush to grab a weapon or a shield potion. The latest season has brought Fortnite a new shield-proving item called Slurp Bouncer. This giant mushroom can be found in and around the Reality Falls biome.

Although players can quickly get down to the task upon landing, starting the challenge is advisable after spending at least 5 minutes in the match. This period will provide a window for opponents to shield up, improving the probability of coming across a shielded enemy.

Since the challenge doesn't mention the measure of shields to be destroyed (it only states the instance), attacking an opponent with any amount of shield should suffice. All players need to do is crack the shield fully. If timed right, this particular challenge can be coupled with another task of the same nature.

Players should note that the Battle Royale mode provides the best scenario to complete this task. Although it can be completed in modes like team rumble, players in modes with respawn enabled don't tend to use shield potions.

