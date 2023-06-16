Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents while you are in vehicle or mounted

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 live and kicking, combat has evolved a lot. With the introduction of Raptors to the island, players can now tame, mount, and ride them into battle. Although they aren't bulletproof and cannot be used for the entire duration of the match, they are a powerful ally to have nonetheless. They come in handy for shock-and-awe tactics.

That being said, as part of the "Transformers Quests" for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to deal damage to opponents while they are in a vehicle or mounted. Given that the task at hand is moderately challenging, upon completion, 30,000 experience points will be awarded.

Step-by-step guide on how to deal damage to opponents while you are in vehicle or mounted in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in the jungle biome or Slappy Shores, tame a Raptor or get into a vehicle, and lastly, shoot opponents to deal damage.

1) Land in the jungle biome or Slappy Shores

Choose your landing area carefully while aiming for the jungle biome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For those planning to complete this quest using Raptors, landing in the jungle biome will be of vital importance. However, since all three POIs within the jungle biome and hot-drop locations, it would be wise to land at the edge of the biome to avoid early-game gunfights.

For those wanting to complete this quest using vehicles, Slappy Shores will be the best option. Also, playing in Duos will allow you to complete the task faster, but it can still be completed in Solo nonetheless.

2) Find a Raptor egg to hatch or find a vehicle

Raptor eggs can be tricky to find in the thick undergrowth (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, consider using stealth to find a Raptor egg, hatch, and tame it. Keep Meat and Fish at handy, it can be used to replenish the overall health of the Raptor and keep it in the fray longer. For those attempting the quest using a vehicle, find one and get into it. However, before leaving, ensure that it has enough gas to last a while.

3) Rush into battle riding the Raptor and shoot opponents or do the same with a vehicle

Use burst-fire while riding a raptor and shooting (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If you have used the Raptor for this quest, the only thing left to do is ride into battle and shoot opponents while being mounted on the creature. Inflicting any amount of damage just once will complete the task at hand.

For those using the vehicle for the quest, there are three ways to go about it. You can either sit in the passenger seat and wait for an opponent to come by before shooting them or drive and quickly switch to the passenger seat and shoot the opponent. Alternatively, play in Duos and let your teammate drive the vehicle while you shoot.

