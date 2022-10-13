Fortnite: How to deal damage to Wildlife

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic Games introduced wildlife to the island. Boars, chickens, frogs, wolves, and even raptors began roaming freely. Players used to hunt them and obtain resources to craft items. However, since crafting never really took off, the developers scrapped the feature, but the wildlife remained.

In the current season, wildlife can be found in all shapes and sizes. While Chrome does make a few of them aggressive towards players, a few bullets solve that problem quickly. With that said, Epic Games wants players to deal 1,000 damage to wildlife in exchange for 20,000 XP.

Deal damage to wildlife to earn 20,000 XP (Image via iFireMonkey)

Dealing damage to wildlife in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to learn how to deal damage to wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land in a POI that has a lot of wildlife in and around the area (Fort Jonesy, Lustrous Lagoon, and Greasy Grove are good examples)

Secure loot and gear up (keep a close-range weapon handy, preferably a shotgun)

Once ready, move about and keep an eye open for wildlife (this includes chickens, frogs, wolves, crows, and boars)

Upon encountering wildlife, open fire and deal damage to them (since they turn aggressive when shot, eliminating them is for the best)

Repeat the process until 1,000 damage has been inflicted

Keep in mind that since this challenge is valid until the end of Chapter 3 Season 4, there's no need to rush it. That said, for those who want to compete over the course of a single match, it is possible. Just be sure not to waste too many bullets in the process.

What is the best way to deal damage to wildlife in Fortnite?

Ever since Chrome arrived, some of the wildlife on the island has become harder to kill. The most common of these are Chrome wolves and boars. They attack without remorse or reason and will inflict considerable damage per hit. It's best to deal with them from a safe distance as they can charge in to close the gap rapidly.

Happy Llama, Sad Llama (Image via Epic Games)

Using an AR or shotgun is the fastest way to eliminate them. A few shots to the head will render the animal incapacitated. While Loopers can also use grenades, it's best not to risk drawing opponents' attention nearby by creating explosions.

On that note, players should avoid taking them on with a Harvesting Tool at all costs. Despite inflicting moderate damage, it's not the best weapon for the job, as it has to be used at point-blank range.

Which wildlife is the most useful in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Clucking sound of "Ride of the Valkyries" intensifies (Image via Epic Games)

While this may seem like a joke, crows and chickens are some of the most useful wildlife in Fortnite. Players have a chance of encountering special chickens and crows that drop rare loot when eliminated. They provide weapons of high rarity, which can come in handy during combat situations.

Aside from these two, the other wildlife of value is the boar. Although boars aren't as fast as wolves when ridden, players can heal them more easily as they eat fruits and vegetables. This comes in handy, as produce can be found everywhere and comes in a huge variety.

