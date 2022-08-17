Fortnite: How to destroy 10 objects with a single Kamehameha attack

One of the major talking points of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration is the Kamehameha Mythic. This item unleashes devastating energy attacks, which can melt even the toughest of builds and crack shields without breaking a sweat. However, much like all crossover items, it won't stay in-game forever.

Crossover items are usually vaulted once the collaboration period/season ends. While they do get added to Creative Mode at times, there's no guarantee of it happening. This is why the developers are encouraging loopers to utilize the Kamehameha Mythic's destructive nature while it's still available.

Destroy 10 objects with a single Kamehameha attack to increase power levels (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

The task at hand involves destroying 10 objects with a single Kamehameha attack. Given that the attack only lasts for three seconds, players will have to be quick to make the most of the weapon.

Kamehameha 10 objects in Fortnite to increase power level

The goal here is to destroy 10 objects with a single Kamehameha attack in Fortnite. However, that's easier said than done.

The item can only be acquired in two ways. Players will either have to keep an eye out for it on the island or purchase it from Bulma for 250 gold bars.

While purchasing it is an easier option, given how hyped-up the collaboration is, many loopers will be hot-dropping at Bulma's location to buy the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics. This makes it impossible for most Fortnite players to get them first. Thus, the best option would be to simply find one on the island.

Once the item has been acquired, players need to find structures that have multiple floors. The best location would be either Sleepy Sound or Condo Canyon.

Since the Kamehameha beam can be moved about while being fired, players can focus the attack vertically on the structure for maximum damage. This will ensure that multiple objects are destroyed by the beam.

Jim @BigFurryBalls goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy #Fortnite goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy #Fortnite https://t.co/YscAsZ27s9

Those playing in the normal mode can use the Kamehameha Mythic to burn through their opponents' builds. However, they will need to make sure that there are 10 build pieces to shoot at so that the attack actually destroys 10 objects. If they are too spread out, the Kamehameha will be wasted.

Tips to remember while using the Kamehameha Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 3

Although the Kamehameha is powerful, it takes some time to charge up before being fired. During this time, if the player is in an exposed position, opponents may not hesitate to open fire and try to get an elimination.

To make matters worse, since players cannot move while charging up or firing Kamehameha, they become easy targets. A well-placed sniper shot will easily take away a huge chunk of HP from the player.

To avoid this situation, it's best to shoot the Kamehameha when the opponent is on the run. With their backs turned, the risk of a counter-attack is greatly reduced.

However, if the player is not able to eliminate their opponent with the Kamehameha, they may have time to recover or retreat.

