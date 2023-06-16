Fortnite: How to drive different vehicles in a single match 

Mastering the art of driving different vehicles in Fortnite can provide a huge tactical edge to players in combat and rotation. Knowing which vehicle performs well on which terrain will allow players to finesse themselves out of tricky situations. While the option may not always present itself during a match, it's always good to be able to utilize it when it does.

That being said, as part of the "Transformers Quests" for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to drive different vehicles in a single match. Given the constraints that will be encountered during the course of the quest, upon completion, players will be awarded 30,000 experience work for their hard work.

Step-by-step guide on how to drive different vehicles in a single match in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land in a POI that has multiple vehicle types and drive them during the span of a single match.

1) Land at Slappy Shores or Breakwater Bay

Landing with grace at Slappy Shores (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While vehicles can be found all over the island, Slappy Shores or Breakwater Bay feature the most vehicles and in great variety. At least three different types of vehicles can be found at each POI. Given that they are not hot-drop locations per se, you should not have a hard time securing either of them.

2) Either rotate from one vehicle to another or secure the POI before attempting the task

Nothing like running over opponents (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are two ways to go about this quest. You can either rotate from one vehicle to the next while looting or secure the POI and the Capture Point before executing the task. While the former method will be faster, the latter will be safer. Additionally, with the Capture Point secured, all enemies within the POI will be revealed, making it easy to take them out.

Is it better to use Raptors or vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Raptors are hands down the best form of transportation this season (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With Raptors becoming rideable mounts this season, a lot of players tend to use them in combat as well as rotation and there's a good reason behind this. While vehicles do offer protection and mobility, Raptors offer a higher degree of traversability. With the ability to navigate terrain with ease and jump over obstacles, they are well-suited to the newly jungle biome.

However, there is a downside. To keep them going, they will have to be fed either fish or meat. For those planning on using them in-game, it will be wise to keep a Fishing Rod handle at all times or stock up on fish. Other than this tiny obstacle, everything else about them is amazing.

