Fortnite: How to eliminate enemy players at named locations

The main objective of any battle royale game is to score eliminations, and this is no different in Fortnite. While it can be argued that there are objectives to see through and challenges to complete, they are secondary in nature. To obtain a Victory Royale, players must fight to the bitter end.

Given that the game has been around for nearly five years, there are a lot of veterans to be found in select lobbies. Defeating them in combat is next to impossible in most situations. Nevertheless, players can adapt on the fly and take out lesser opponents relatively easily.

Eliminate three enemy players to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey)

Due to this predicament, Epic Games is tasking players with eliminating enemy players at named locations. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 15,000 XP and will have reduced the competition in-game. Here's how to become a professional headhunter in Fortnite.

Eliminating enemy players at named locations in Fortnite made easy

To complete this task, players will just need two things. The first thing required is a decent loadout suited for all situations. Second, players are going to need some degree of strategy. Using an AR combined with Firefly Jars and an SMG is ideal for the task. In addition to these items, some shield potions should also be kept in reserve.

In total, three enemy players have to be defeated to earn the XP. Given how large the island is, running into opponents at named locations won't be a huge issue. However, to complete the challenge swiftly, players should attempt it in POIs such as Tilted Towers, Lazy Lagoon, Rave Cave, and Reality Falls.

Since these named locations in Fortnite are popular, there are bound to be opponents around the area that can be found and eliminated. However, care should be taken to avoid being third-partied.

With the "where" out of the picture, it's time to focus on the "how." Eliminating enemy players is not impossible, but it can be difficult, depending on the situation. To make the task as easy as possible, players should try to sneak up on their target and get in a few good shots to deal maximum damage. With their HP low and shields cracked, they won't be able to mount an effective counter-attack.

If enough damage has been inflicted in the fight's opening moments, players can then pursue their opponents and hunt them down with ease. Since the challenge can be done over the course of multiple matches, there's no need to go out of the way to get three eliminations in a single game.

Things to keep in mind while headhunting in Fortnite

Loopers should avoid rushing into a fight if the enemy player has high ground. In both, Zero Build and Build mode, taking the high ground is not easy. While not impossible, the chances of success are low.

Another tip to keep in mind is to try and engage opponents who are fighting each other. If both of them have been engaged in combat for a prolonged period of time, third-partying them will ensure easy eliminations.

Lastly, players should remember not to chain-attack opponents. Taking a break between fights will help replenish HP and shields. Going half-baked will not end in victory but in disaster. Additionally, loopers must ensure that there's enough ammo available for their weapon of choice.

Edited by Danyal Arabi