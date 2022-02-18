How to get Shattered Wings backbling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games recently released "a new kind of Fortnite Pack," which comes with Level Up Quest Packs. Basically, when players purchase this new pack, they will get a new Outfit and a set of quests to complete and earn additional cosmetic rewards.

There are a maximum of 28 levels, with seven new Level Up Quests released every week for four consecutive weeks. Well, the first week of Quest in Monarch’s Level Up Quest Pack has been released, which upon completion will reward you with Shattered Wings Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Here's how you can get the Shattered Wings Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 3

Now, in order to unlock the Shattered Wings Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 3, you will first need to make sure that you have purchased the Monarch’s Level Up Quest Pack. Purchasing this pack will give you access to the Quest Pack and Week 1 Quest, whose reward is the Shattered Wings Back Bling.

Now, you will need to collect all the week 1 tokens spread around the map. These tokens are scattered around seven different locations around the island and collecting all seven of them will unlock the Back Bling in Chapter 3.

Below are the locations of each token:

First token - Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

Second token - Sunflower Saplings

Third token - Sandblast Estates

Fourth token - Happy Camper

Fifth token - East of Greasy Grove

Sixth token - Mighty Monument

Seventh token - Rocky Residence

Readers can watch the video below for more information:

Collecting all the tokens will unlock the Shattered Wings Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 3 and you will be able to equip it from thereon. Here are all the cosmetic rewards unlockable with the Quests in Monarch’s Level Up Quest Pack:

Week 1 Quests: Shattered Wings Back Bling

Week 2 Quests: Monarch's Glow Wrap

Week 3 Quests: Golden Style of the Shattered Wings Back Bling

Week 4 Quests: Golden Style of the Monarch Outfit

Furthermore, every time you complete an individual Level Up Quest, you’ll earn one full level, meaning that you can level up in the Battle Pass up to 28 times with a Level Up Quest Pack. So make sure you complete every week's quest.

Edited by R. Elahi