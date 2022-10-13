Fortnite: How to headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle

To spruce up the Chrome theme of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, two new weapons were added to the loot pool: EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle. While both these weapon types are not new, the way they become more powerful certainly is.

That said, landing headshots with these weapons is not the easiest of tasks. Given how their reticle looks and recoil functions, shooting and missing every shot is a possibility. Nevertheless, those who do manage to land 15 headshots with either weapon will earn 20,000 XP. With that out of the way, it's time to pick up some Chrome and get shooting.

Headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide

Follow these steps to headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land in a region of the map that is covered in Chrome or has patches of Chrome in it (Sunken Suburbs, Lustrous Lagoon, and The Last Legs are good options)

Search Chrome chests to find either of the weapons or find them from floor loot

Once geared up, head towards an active POI/landmark

Once an opponent has been found, get into position and wait for the perfect opportunity to land a few shots

Repeat until the challenge has been complete

Remember that 15 headshots don't have to be inflicted in a single match. This can be done at the player's convenience as and when possible. This will ensure that the challenge will not become the sole purpose of the entire match.

On that note, if players want to improve their odds of landing headshots, they can always level up their weapons to better their stats. Here's how to do it:

Find an EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle

Inflict damage upon wildlife, opponents, and NPC to start improving the weapon's capability

Once enough damage has been inflicted, the weapon will be ready to level-up

When prompted, press the reload button to improve the rarity of the weapon

Although this can take some time, it is possible to obtain the highest rarity of any EvoChrome weapon in this manner. However, keep in mind that you will use a lot of ammunition in the process. That said, it's always advisable to find a high-tier rarity EvoChrome weapon before trying to evolve it in Fortnite.

EvoChrome Shotgun versus EvoChrome Burst Rifle: Which one is better in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Despite the EvoChrome Shotgun being able to dish out a lot of damage, it's extremely difficult to use in combat. To elaborate, this is the only shotgun in Fortnite that deals damage in a horizontal pattern. This makes it next to impossible to inflict high damage even at close-range.

The EvoChrome Burst Rifle, on the other hand, excels in combat and is decent enough to be used as a primary weapon in a loadout. Once Loopers understand the burst-fire mode and recoil patterns, landing headshots will be easy. Nevertheless, it all depends on the individual player and their preferences.

