Fortnite: How to land headshots from 40 meters or more with the Hammer Assault Rifle

Gunfights in Fortnite usually occur at mid-range. This is a good thing since players can dodge a few bullets to avoid sustaining damage. However, as the distance increases, so does the need to be more precise while shooting.

Even while using an assault rifle, shots can go wide and enemies will be able to dodge bullets. This is why most players prefer closing the gap while fighting. However, this is dangerous and can lead to an untimely elimination from the match. Thankfully, there is a way to get better.

Players need to land five headshots from 40 meters or more to earn 15,000 XP (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

As part of this challenge, Epic Games is rewarding players with 15,000 experience points for landing headshots on opponents; however, there is a catch. To complete this challenge and earn XP, the shots have to hit the target from a distance of 40 meters or more. The challenge may sound a bit difficult, but it is not impossible.

How to land five headshots using the Hammer Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Landing headshots from 40 meters or more is a fairly difficult challenge. Based on the skill of the Fortnite player, things can get even more difficult. However, there is an easy way to complete this challenge. Here are the steps that players need to follow:

Land in a secluded region on the island.

Find a Hammer Assault Rifle and gear up.

Look for an NPC and get into a good firing position.

Ensure that the distance is 40 meters or more.

Take steady aim and land five headshots to complete the challenge.

Since the challenge doesn't state that the target has to be another player, it can be completed by shooting NPCs in the game. Although they are bullet sponges, they are far easier to take on in a fight. However, until the challenge goes live, this method cannot be verified.

If this method does not work, players will have to try to shoot normal opponents during a match. In that case, they should try taking pot shots to avoid getting stuck in a pitched battle.

Everything players should know about the Hammer Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The Hammer Assault Rifle was added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3. It is a powerful all-rounder weapon that can be used in mid-range and long-range fights (to a certain extent). Staying true to its name, the weapon does feature a lot of recoil, but it can be controlled with a bit of practice.

The best way to use this weapon is to use aim-down-sight and fire single shots or burst-fire. While it may not be enough to eliminate the target, it will help players complete the challenge with ease.

To get the most out of the weapon, players can also crouch to steady aim and reset their first-shot accuracy trait. Perhaps the only true drawback to this weapon is the limited magazine size of 20. As a result, players will have to keep an eye on the number of bullets left in their magazine to avoid reloading in the middle of an intense fight.

