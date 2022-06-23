Fortnite: How to jump off a diving board

Fortnite has recently released its week three challenges. In light of the recent nerf to the XP system, players will now have to depend on completing weekly challenges more than ever. Now that bonus rewards and other additional skins have been disclosed, players want to level up as fast as they can.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 week three quest comprises nine challenges in total, where each task is worth 15,000 XP. From Season 3 onwards, players require a total of 80,000 XP to rise through a single level in the game. If the players complete all the weekly tasks, in combination with the buffed accolade XP, they can rise up by two levels.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the Week 3 Quests that will be available tomorrow!



Replacement Challenges:

- Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench

Replacement Challenges:
- Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench
- Hide in a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match

One of the challenges amongst the new week three quests is to jump off a diving board. Players need to jump from a diving board thrice to complete the challenge. There is a diving board on the map that can help players complete the challenge.

Where to jump off the diving board in Fortnite?

The above-mentioned task is rather easy for the XP it offers upon completion. Players can easily land at the location of the diving board and make a jump without any hindrance. The task is so easy that players can complete it in under a minute. All players need is the correct location of the diving board.

The diving board is located on a cliff southeast of the Rocky Reels. The diving board is conveniently located over george, so players don't need to worry about any damage that might be inflicted upon jumping from the board. To make things smoother, there's a zipline to give players quick access back to the cliff for another jump.

Location of the diving board. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 week 3 challenges.

The easiest option for players is to land at Rocky Reels and travel to the location of the diving board. If players are well-versed with the map and have already found out the diving board location, they can directly land on the spot and complete the challenge within the first few minutes of landing.

Since the challenge is fairly easy, players can attempt it multiple times in a single match. If players land somewhere else, they can travel to Rocky Reels in a car. Rocky Reels is fairly connected with roads coming from different places across the map.

While completing the challenge, the diving board itself nudges the players a little so they can jump better. It is advised that players complete this task in normal battle royale mode. Since there are no ziplines in Fortnite no-build mode, players can only jump once from the diving board, given they know the exact location of the diving board.

It is speculated that Fortnite is resorting to such easy challenges to compensate for the recent balancing of the XP system, which has faced a strong backlash from the community. Players now have to grind more to rise through the ranks than the previous chapter. However, the Battle Pass for the season is so tempting that the players who have bought it can't afford not to level up.

