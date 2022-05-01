Fortnite players joined the party at Rocky Reels for International Dance Day

Fortnite is a game that allows loopers to express themselves on the battlefield via emotes. On the occasion of International Dance Day, players busted out their moves and joined in the celebration.

Recently, Epic Games encouraged players to join in for some dancing and fun at Rocky Reels to celebrate International Dance Day. Here's how players expressed themselves on the dance floor on April 29.

Loopers boogie down at Rocky Reels to celebrate International Dance Day in Fortnite

Anyone wanna join us at Rocky Reels? Get groovin' cause it's International Dance Day 🕺🏽 💃🏽

On April 29, Fortnite's official Twitter account requested loopers to join the party at Rocky Reels to dance and groove in celebration of International Dance Day. Much like how Halloween and other celebrations are featured in the title, the game is known for its small celebrations that connect to real-world festivals as well. Here are a few examples of players busting some moves.

These celebrations could range from a small mention or a full season dedicated to it, like the Christmas season, where the game changes its entire theme.

Loopers joined the party at Rocky Reels, where decorative items were set up with some background music. Many players were spotted joining in and having a dance-off against their teammates while enjoying some music.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter @FortniteGame Ryu found some time off from his training to join International Dance Day! @FortniteGame Ryu found some time off from his training to join International Dance Day! https://t.co/5RURAiwL1g

Unfortunately, no big event or concert was held, but the tweet was an honorable mention of the occasion. Other collaborative accounts ranging from Street Fighter to Assassins Creed also tweeted their characters grooving at the party at Rocky Reels. Many players have used their own emotes and dances to enjoy the theme and have replied to the tweet with videos of the same.

Several other festivals players can enjoy in Fortnite

Events and festivals that are celebrated in the real world are also celebrated in-game. Several occasions such as Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and even Halloween are celebrated yearly in Epic Games' title. Sometimes loopers enjoy a fully dedicated season of Fortnite towards these events that may last weeks or even months

The game also releases new cosmetics ranging from skins, back blings, wraps, and even pickaxes as part of the occasion. Loopers can redeem them from challenges/quests or purchase them using V-Bucks.

Some of these items are given out for free to all players that partake in the festivities. Special time events and XP boosts can also be experienced for a limited time.

