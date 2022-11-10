Fortnite: How to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches

Loopers will need to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches to complete the latest Fortnite challenge. New weekly challenges were released on Thursday, November 10, and each challenge grants 20,000 XP, which makes completing them perfect for leveling up.

Most of the challenges are extremely easy and don't take a lot of effort to complete. However, there are a lot of players who are still new to the game and are unsure how to finish them.

This article will explain how to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches and reveal the most straightforward strategy to complete the new Fortnite weekly challenge.

It's very easy to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches

The new Fortnite challenge requires you to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches (Image via Epic Games)

Launch Pad is one of the fan-favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale. It was first released into the game in the early seasons of Chapter 1, and players have loved it ever since.

In Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games released a new type of Launch Pad. Unlike the original version of the item, the new Launch Pad requires an inventory slot and is also a throwable item.

To launch into the air using Launch Pads in Different matches, you can use this item, but you can also go to one of the locations on the island that already have Launch Pads. Here is everything you need to do to complete the latest weekly challenge in Fortnite:

1) Obtain a Launch Pad or land on it

It's very easy to find a Launch Pad in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Launch Pads are a relatively common item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. You can obtain them from the floor, chests, and supply drops. You first need to obtain the item to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches.

Alternatively, you can land in one of the spots that already have a Launch Pad. Rave Cave is one of the best landing spots as it has a lot of loot and Launch Pads on every side.

2) Jump on the Launch Pad

To launch into the air using Launch Pads, simply step on the pad (Image via Epic Games)

You simply need to step on the pad to launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches. Remember that you need to be on top of the Launch Pad, which means you need to jump on it.

If you walk towards it, you won't be able to complete the latest Fortnite challenge.

3) Do it in three different matches

You will need to complete the task in three different matches (Image via Epic Games)

You will have to launch into the air using Launch Pads in three matches. Unfortunately, you will not be able to complete the Fortnite challenge in a single match.

If you want to complete the new challenge as quickly as possible, you should leave the match as soon as you launch yourself with a Launch Pad. After that, join another match, land at Rave Cave, and launch yourself again. After doing this three times, the challenge will be completed.

