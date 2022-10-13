Fortnite: Where to find and throw a Launchpad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine

Launchpads were added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 4. Unlike its predecessors, which are stationary, these can be carried around as items and deployed as and when needed. Players can use them to re-deploy and rotate with ease.

As with all new items in-game, Epic Games encourages players to use them in matches. So, it's no surprise that one of the week four challenges involves throwing a Launchpad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine. Those who manage to do this can earn 20,000 XP as a reward.

Find and throw a Launchpad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Where to find and how to throw a Launchpad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

First off, players will have to find Launchpads before they can throw them. Here's where they can be found in-game:

Chests

Rare Chests

Floor Loot

Supply Drops

Keep in mind that since this item does not belong to Chrome, it cannot be found in Chrome Chests. They can only be found on the above mentioned list. That said, since its drop rate is rather low, finding one will depend on the player's luck and timing.

Up, up, and away! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Nevertheless, since the item was introduced to the island just this week, players shouldn't have any trouble finding it during a match. They can be found in stacks of one and can be stacked up to two in the inventory. With that out of the way, here's how to use them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land in a low-traffic POI or landmark that has a lot of loot and is near Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine

Start gearing up and keep an eye out for Launchpads

Once one has been found, go to either POI to deploy it

Select it from the inventory and throw it to deploy it and then complete the challenge

Keep in mind that, since the Launchpad can be used by either friends or foes, care should be taken not to let an enemy get the upper hand by giving them access to it during combat. They may be able to use it to rotate and secure advantageous high ground.

Is the Launchpad any good in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Taking into consideration that it can be carried and used by players whenever required, it offers great flexibility in combat. Players can use this item after waiting until the very last moment before the zone shrinks to rotate.

If placed strategically, it can also be used to reach high ground within a certain amount of the travel distance. Players should also be careful and avoid damaging this item, as it can be destroyed after being placed.

With all that said, there's no doubt that Launchpads can help players secure a clutch-win. After practice and with some luck, this item can help anyone gain an advantage in combat.

