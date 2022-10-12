Latest Fortnite XP map grants easy levels in Chapter 3 Season 4

There is another Fortnite XP map in Chapter 3 Season 4, which you can use to level up extremely fast and with little effort. The map is perfect for players who cannot play enough to complete the Battle Pass, so if you are one of those players, you are in luck!

The latest Fortnite XP map grants millions of XP per session, which makes it excellent for anyone who wants to unlock the entire Battle Pass.

This article will provide a detailed step-by-step guide on how to benefit from the XP map. We've prepared both text and video guides so you can quickly level up in Chapter 3 Season 4.

The New Fortnite XP map is perfect for gaining quick Battle Pass levels

The new Fortnite XP map allows you to gain Battle Pass levels while being away from your gaming system. Considering that every level (until level 200) requires 80,000 XP, the new map allows you to level up more than 10 times in the first 10 minutes.

As you can see from the video above, it is possible to get millions of XP from the glitch, which is impressive. To gain XP from the map, please follow these steps:

1) Join the Fortnite XP map

The new Fortnite XP map is amazing for gaining quick levels (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to join the Fortnite XP map. You can do this by entering the Creative mode hub or simply selecting the game mode selection and choosing the Island Code tab.

You need to enter 1004-5222-9786 as the island code and join it through private matchmaking. Entering the Fortnite XP map through public matchmaking will not work.

2) Interact with the AFK XP button

Interacting with the AFK XP button will trigger the glitch (Image via Epic Games)

Once you enter the map, you will have to wait for a short countdown to finish. This is a matchmaking countdown; you simply have to wait for it to hit zero.

Afterward, head to the left corner of the starting area and interact with the AFK XP button. The button is found on the pumpkin, and it will grant you passive XP every second.

At this point, you can stay away from your gaming system and you will keep leveling up. However, there are a few more actions you can complete to gain even more XP.

3) Enter the vault

To gain more out of the latest XP map, visit the vault (Image via Epic Games)

Once you interact with the AFK XP button, head to the vault on a tiny island next to the spawn area. The vault is located on the back of the island.

Interact with the vault to enter it. Once you are in, you will have to wait for another countdown to finish. When the countdown hits zero, interact with both buttons inside the vault.

Interacting with these buttons will grant you more XP, allowing you to gain Battle Pass levels even quicker. If you want to stay on the map for more than half an hour, please go back to the starting area and enter the Bouncers room. The room is located in the starting area and can be entered by interacting with another pumpkin.

