The art of moving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Mobility issues explained

Launch pads are the most popular form of mobility in Fortnite, but they have been vaulted.

At the start of every season, Fortnite players will see some of their favorite weapons removed. They enter the vault and sometimes others leave the vault. In recent seasons, brand new weapons have been added like the Hammer Assault Rifle and the Two-Shot Shotgun this season.

This season, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle were put into the vault. These were popular, but Epic Games managed to find a more popular item to vault in the launchpad.

Launchpads have been very useful and have been in the game for a long time. Their absence causes there to be a huge dropoff in mobility. Here are the other options players have for moving around in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite players have lost the launchpad: How to get around better

Launch pads have been around since the very beginning and were first vaulted in patch 11.00. Since then, they've been in and out of the vault but not for an incredibly lengthy amount of time. It's unclear how long they'll be gone this time, but Fortnite gamers are hopeful it won't be long.

Launch pads gave players two opportunities: to escape from a tense situation and to travel long distances when the storm is on their back.

Now, they don't have those options, which can make things difficult. However, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 does have other mobility options, even if they're not as good.

One option that loopers have is to hit a rift. Rifts are currently only found at Seven Outposts. There are three at each outpost. Here's where they're located on the map:

Rift locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The trick to using these is to fly around the edge of the map. This may mean taking a little bit of storm damage, but it means there are almost no enemy players there waiting to shoot down any flying passers by.

This is a strategy that some pros implement, especially in tournaments. The storm circle ultimately determines whether or not this is a viable option, but it's there. Rifts are also only useful if players can get to them and they are in the corners of the map.

Slipstreams have made their return in the launch pad's absence. They can be found circling Rave Cave and can be an extremely useful way to get around. Once again, where the circle is determines how useful this is.

Slipstreams are also only good for moving horizontally and not vertically. When players exit the stream, they can pull their glider, but they are not usually high enough for it to help.

Many may not have realized it, but the Reality Tree has a wind tunnel on top of it. This can be used to nearly the same effect as a launch pad in terms of mobility.

Using all three of those aspects together can be an incredible way to move around. Players can hit the wind tunnel on the Reality Tree, glide into the slipstream and spit themselves out into a rift at the northeastern Seven Oupost.

Grapple gloves have a low use count, but they're also a very effective way to move around.

If none of those are available, wolves and boars can be ridden this season. THe options are not all incredible, but there are more than a few mobility options.

