When it comes to finding good loot in Fortnite, searching through chests is by far the best option for players. Depending on their rarity, chests can provide numerous items/weapons that are sure to come in handy during combat. To find ammo, players can always open ammo boxes to get a fair amount of bullets.

Yet, for some strange reason, not everyone seems to have gotten the memo. Instead, many players simply rummage through floor loot. To this end, Epic Games is tasking players to open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood.

Open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Those who manage to complete this challenge by opening chests or ammo boxes will receive 20,000 XP as a reward. Given how simple this task is, it's an easy way to earn experience points. That being said, here are the steps required to complete this challenge.

Fortnite: How to open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood - A step-by-step guide

How to open chests inside The Driftwood

Be sure to look around for rare chests (Image Epic Games/Fortnite)

Land on the pirate ship aka The Driftwood located in Lustrous Lagoon

Search the rooms inside the ship to find chests

Once located, interact with the chest to open it

Repeat the process two more times to complete the challenge

How to open ammo boxes inside The Driftwood

Ammo boxes can be slightly hard to spot in the dark (Image Epic Games/Fortnite)

Land on the middle deck of the pirate ship aka The Driftwood in Lustrous Lagoon

Go below the deck to find the ammo boxes (only two can be found on the ship)

To complete this challenge, open a chest as well after finding two ammo boxes

Keep in mind that to complete this challenge, opening chests and ammo boxes located on the pirate ship (The Driftwood) will count towards progression. Opening those located in and around Lustrous Lagoon will not help with this challenge.

Furthermore, since the challenge mentions chests and ammo boxes, players are free to mix and match to complete the required task. As mentioned above, the easiest way to do so would be to open three chests or two chests and one ammo box.

The Driftwood will soon make its maiden voyage

If the leaked information is true, this will be the last week that The Driftwood will be anchored at Lustrous Lagoon. With the POI saturated with Chrome, the pirate ship will soon move out in search of greener pastures, literally.

While it's uncertain where The Driftwood will anchor next, the 'when' part is more or less confirmed. Once the Fortnite update v22.10 arrives on October 4, 2022, several floating POIs will start moving about the map.

The Driftwood appears to be floating over the bridge on the western side of Rocky Reels (Image via Twitter/FN_Assist)

That being said, the end goal as to why they will move about the map is currently unclear. Since the Chrome cannot reach them either way, it's unlikely that they will play into the season's storyline. This is potentially being done to create map changes and spruce up gameplay.

