Fortnite: How to pass through calibration rings to gather data

Peace Syndicate is still reeling from the sabotage that occurred at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. With all the data being wiped clean, it has left them vulnerable. To get back at the saboteur, Thunder has devised a plan to retrieve some of the data by. Using a Senor Backpack, the goal is to pass through calibration rings to gather data.

That said, as part of the Fortnite "Syndicate" Challenge, for week seven, players will have to pass through five calibration rings to gather data. While the task itself is rather easy, doing it in a live match can get rather tricky. Nevertheless, with 15,000 experience points up for grabs, some risks are worth taking.

A step-by-step guide on how pass through calibration rings to gather data in Fortnite

1) Equip the Sensor Backpack

Sensor Backpack can be found next to a small machine (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

The Sensor Backpack is located east of the Frenzy Fields POI at a Landmark called Timbercut Camp. Once the Fortnite challenge is activated, the location should be displayed on the in-game minimap as well. Look for a small exclamation mark on the minimap to find the Sensor Backpack. Once located, equip it.

2) Use the zipline to pass through the first calibration ring

Use the zipline to pass through the first calibration ring and enter the slipstream (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

Once the Sensor Backpack is equipped, the first calibration ring will appear on the minimap close by. It will be located on the zipline. Use the zipline to pass through this calibration ring to reach the slipstream.

3) Use the slipstream to pass through three more calibration rings

Avoid hitting fallen trees in Fortnite while in the slipstream (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

Once near the slipstream, enter it to get a speed boost and be lifted into the air. A second calibration ring will be found under the wooden bridge. After passing through it, keep going straight until the third calibration ring comes into sight. It's hard to miss as it will appear just before the stone bridge.

After passing through this calibration ring, go from below the stone bridge. Upon coming out from beneath the stone bridge, the fourth calibration ring will appear at the edge of the large rock formation.

4) Follow the slipstream and ascend at a sharp angle to pass through the final calibration ring

Look to the sky to find the final calibration ring (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

After passing through the fourth calibration ring, keep ascending upward to pass through the final calibration ring. It may take a second or two to spot since it's high above the normal skyline, but rest assured it is exactly where it is shown on the minimap. After passing through it, re-deploy the Glider to descend safely to the ground below.

