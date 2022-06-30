Fortnite: How to plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower's Saplings or Fungi Farm

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's fourth week of challenges has finally arrived. This is the latest opportunity for players to earn XP that goes towards unlocking styles for Evie and skins like Adira, Malik, and Darth Vader. While players feel like the XP system, this season is less than ideal, and weekly challenges provide opportunities to earn some XP as the season progresses.

One of the challenges this week tasks players with planting a Reality Seed in a certain spot on the map. Reality Seeds eventually grow into Reality Saplings, which can produce weapons that scale up to the Mythic rarity.

Here's how to find a Reality Seed and where to plant it to complete this week's challenge.

Fortnite Week 4 challenge: Guide to planting a Reality Seed at Sunflower's Saplings or Fungi Farm

For this challenge, loopers have to plant the seed at one of two locations, which means they have options. Fungi Farm is located southwest of Greasy Grove, while Sunflower's Saplings is directly west of The Daily Bugle.

The two landmarks (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Players need to take a Reality Seed and plant it in one of those two spots. These can be planted by simply throwing the seed to the ground.

The question on most players' minds is: Which one is better to try and plant at? This depends on where the gamer is when they collect the Reality Seed. There are a few locations that have Reality Pods, which will give seeds.

Reality Pods (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are currently six in Logjam Lotus, which would give players the most opportunities to get one, but it's also going to be very populated. There are five in Butter Bloom, but the same issue arises there.

The easiest way to complete this challenge is by visiting one of two alternate Reality Pod locations. The one to the southwest of Shifty Shafts might be less populated than others. It's also the closest location to Sunflower's Saplings.

Alternatively, the landing spots below Tilted Towers or to the east of Greasy Grove are good spots that are close to Fungi Farm. The Reality Pod spawn to the north of Greasy Grove can also work.

To get Reality Seeds from these pods, Fortnite gamers only need to break them. The seeds will fly off into the nearby vicinity, so it's helpful to keep an eye on them when they break.

Reality Pods are a great way to get good loot eventually and are now the subject of a challenge. This will make it highly sought after by other players who will stop at nothing to get one. Hence, players need to be wary when picking up this challenge.

Here is the full list of Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges available this week:

Mantle onto an edge within three seconds of sliding (3)

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (25)

Destroy structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)

Knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (5)

Travel 500 meters in the slipstream around Rave Cave

Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower's Saplings or Fungi Farm (1)

Each of these challenges rewards players with 15,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP. That is a lower total than was awarded in previous seasons but it is still one of the best ways to earn XP this season. These challenges are live now, and players can hop in to complete them immediately.

