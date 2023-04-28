Fortnite: How to pry open crates to recover stolen electrical supplies

Thunder and the Peace Syndicate cannot seem to catch a break in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. After having their data on the Last Reality erased and nearly getting dragged into an all-out war with other syndicates, their electrical supplies have now been stolen. Thankfully, the thieves weren't all that smart and didn't do a proper job of hiding the stolen electrical supplies.

As part of the Fortnite "Syndicate" Challenge for week seven, players will have to pry open three crates to recover stolen electrical supplies. They will be rewarded with 15,000 experience points upon completing the task.

A step-by-step guide on how to pry open crates to recover stolen electrical supplies in Fortnite

1) Land at Crude Harbor Landmark

Aim for the building in the center while landing at Crude Harbor (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

It seems that the thieves were planning on shipping the stolen electrical supplies off the island as soon as possible. This would explain why they chose to hide them at the Landmark called Crude Harbor, an off-beat location that players seldom visit in-game.

Crude Harbor is located far away from any major POI and can be found on the northern edge of the island. What's interesting to note is that the NPC known as Dahlia can be found nearby as well. Perhaps she was the one who orchestrated this mini-heist.

2) Locate the crates that contain the stolen electrical supplies and break them using the Harvesting Tool

Pry open the crates using the Harvesting Tool (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

Upon entering Crude Harbor, the location of the crates containing stolen electrical supplies will be highlighted on the minimap as players get closer to them.

To break them open, use the Harvesting Tool and hit them once. Keep in mind that there is no other way to interact with the crates.

3) Collect the electronic part

Collect three electronic parts to complete this Fortnite Syndicate Challenge (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

After prying open the crate, the next step is to collect the electronic part. Once all three of them have been collected, the task at hand will be completed.

Keep in mind that since this Fortnite Landmark is on the edge of the map, it would be best to try and complete this challenge as soon as possible and rotate inward.

Tips to keep in mind while landing at Crude Harbor Landmark

Crude Harbor is sort of an underrated location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

Crude Harbor is a safe location to land in, but given that it's flanked by high ground, it's easy to walk into an ambush and get pinned down in the area. For this reason, upon landing here, get inside the building as soon as possible to avoid being sniped. There's plenty of loot/gear to be found within.

The main highlight of the area is the Slurp Truck that's located on the eastern edge of the Landmark. It can be broken to restore shield points to full. Use this to gain an advantage should an enemy engage in combat.

Last but not least, if things get out of hand, there are plenty of vehicles to choose from and use to make a quick getaway.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes