Fortnite: How to purchase an item from Dahlia or Styx

Every season and subsequent major update during that season, new NPCs are added to Fortnite. It adds value to the storytelling and gives players a reason to explore off-beat locations on the island. Although not all NPCs are worth visiting, a small chunk of experience points can be earned in the process. This in itself is alluring enough for the most part.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week seven, players will have to visit the NPCs known as Dahlia and Styx. They will have to purchase an item from either one of them. While it's unclear why, upon completing the task, 12,000 experience points will be rewarded to players.

A step-by-step guide on how to purchase an item from Dahlia or Styx in Fortnite

1) Find the desired NPC

Use the in-game map to find the desired NPC (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to find the desired NPC. Given that the island is pretty large, locating them can be troublesome. Thankfully, players can use the in-game map to locate them with each. Nevertheless, here's where they can be found on the island.

First up is Dahlia. She can be found in a small house directly north of The Stone Tower Landmark. For better reference, she's located on the northernmost edge of the island that features a small patch of terrain without any snow.

Styx, on the other hand, is harder to find as he's located in the middle of the island. He can be found a short distance east of the Anvil Square POI. To easily find him, go north from where The Herald Tree Landmark is located. He'll be roaming in and around a small structure atop the hill.

2) Interact with them and purchase an item

Bring up the dialogue wheel and purchase the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After locating the desired NPC, approach them and bring up the dialogue wheel to interact with them. They both sell a Prop Disguise and Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle. Since the challenge mentions the word item, it's very likely that buying the weapon should complete the task at hand.

For those who have Gold Bars to spare, purchasing the Prop Disguise is not a bad idea either. However, if there are no opponents in and around the immediate area, becoming a prop will be a wasted endeavor for the most part.

Which NPC is safer to visit, Dahlia or Styx?

Dahlia is the safest option to visit (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given the layout of the island, Dahlia is the safer option out of the two. Since she is located at the edge of the map, most avoid landing that far out to save time rotating. However, if the Battle Bus' route intersects with the Landmark, fights can break out during the early-game phase.

Having said that, she's still a safer option than Styx for numerous reasons. As long as players interact with the NPC after gearing up and securing basic supplies, things should be fine.

