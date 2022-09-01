Fortnite: How to refuel vehicle at different gas stations in single match

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, gas stations were added to the island. Although they were merely esthetic in nature, Epic Games no doubt had plans for them.

These plans came to fruition in Chapter 2 Season 3, when the first traditional drivable cars were added to the game.

Players can use gas stations to refuel their vehicles to ensure they can keep driving without having to stop and look for gas cans. This simple yet much-needed feature opened up brand new strategies for them.

Rather than having to forage for gas, users can obtain it at specific locations on the map.

Refuel a vehicle at different gas stations in a single match in Fortnite to earn 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To honor and celebrate this feature, Epic is tasking loopers with refueling a vehicle at different gas stations on the island. Those who complete the task will earn 15,000 XP, so here's how to proceed with the challenge.

Refuel vehicle like a professional in Fortnite

A total of 60 gas stations are spread across the island. Although they are concentrated around major POIs, a few can also be located at less critical landmarks.

To complete this challenge quickly, here's what gamers need to do:

Step 1: Land east of Lazy Lagoon.

Land east of Lazy Lagoon. Step 2: Find the gas station next to the road.

Find the gas station next to the road. Step 3: There will be four vehicles next to the gas station. Use anyone and bring it close to a gas pump.

There will be four vehicles next to the gas station. Use anyone and bring it close to a gas pump. Step 4: Top up the vehicle with gas and follow the road northwest to Sleepy Sound.

Top up the vehicle with gas and follow the road northwest to Sleepy Sound. Step 5: If the vehicle has taken damage, players can swap it out for another.

If the vehicle has taken damage, players can swap it out for another. Step 6: Refuel the vehicle and drive south to Coney Crossroads.

Refuel the vehicle and drive south to Coney Crossroads. Step 7: Refuel the vehicle one last time to complete the challenge.

To complete this Fortnite challenge, users must refuel the vehicle three times in a single match. Progression will not carry over from one match to another.

Given that this challenge is somewhat tricky, completing it during the early game is the best option.

Things to keep in mind while trying to refuel vehicles in Fortnite

Since the challenge specifies refueling a vehicle three times, sticking to the same vehicle is not needed. If damaged, loopers should swap it out to avoid blowing it up mid-transit.

Moving from the vehicle to the gas pump itself, they should avoid fighting or shooting at a gas pump.

If the gas pump starts bellowing black smoke, in a few seconds, it will explode and create a chain reaction. This will destroy the entire gas station, forcing gamers to look elsewhere for fuel. Speaking of which, when at a gas pump, the first priority is to refuel the vehicle.

Looting for supplies or fighting opponents is not the primary concern. Once the Fortnite challenge has been completed, they can focus on other in-game aspects.

Lastly, readers don't have to completely refuel their vehicles to progress with the challenge. Just a tiny top-up should suffice, which will help save time and speed things up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer