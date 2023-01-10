Fortnite: How to restore health or shields while hiding in a leaf pile

Leaf piles have been added to the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Similar to bushes, players can hide in them to ambush unsuspecting opponents or hide from would-be attackers. Although this kind of playstyle is very limited in-game, it can be used to great effect.

That said, the developers want to task players to restore health and/or shields while hiding in a leaf pile. Although the task is bizarre, those who manage to complete it will receive 16,000 XP in-game and will be able to unlock cosmetics on the Battle Pass sooner.

How to restore health or shields while hiding in a leaf pile in Fortnite

1) Obtain the Bush Warrior Augment

Try and obtain the Bush Warrior Augment by re-rolling (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The easiest way to complete this challenge would be to obtain the Bush Warrior Augment and find a leaf pile to enter. Once inside, it will allow players to fully regenerate their hit points and restore 50 shield points in a few seconds (only if damage has been sustained or shields are at zero).

Although it states the word 'bush,' the Augment works in leaf piles as well. The only downside to using this method is that since Augments are obtained randomly, it may not be possible for a player to get it over the course of a single match. That said, this method is still extremely viable.

2) Use healing items to restore health and shields

Pick up basic healing items and head into a leaf pile (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For players who have bad luck with the RNG Gods, using items to regenerate hit points and restore shields is the best idea. Rather than depending on an Augment to restore health and shields, players can find items that provide healing in-game.

Most can be found as floor loot while others have to be collected/harvested during the match. Once sufficient quantity of an item has been found/procured, players need to enter a bush and heal themselves using it. Here's a list of all of the healing items currently in-game:

Slap Berry

Slap Juice

Med-Mist

Bandage

Medkit

Consumable Fish

Chug Splash

Shield Keg

(Small) Shield Potion

Additional notes on how to restore health and/or shields while hiding in a leaf pile

Keep in mind that this challenge requires players to either have no shield points and/or a mix-and-match of low hit points and low and/or no shield points. Replenishing/regenerating 100 points worth of either one or both will complete the challenge.

On that note, if players have maxed-out health and shield points, they will have to sustain some damage before being able to replenish/regenerate them. In most instances, this will happen naturally in combat.

Try bush-camping to inflict and sustain damage (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For players wanting to force the process, they will have to find a leaf pile soon after the landing phase to get shields to max. Alternatively, if their shields are maxed-out, they can set themselves on fire to sustain damage and then heal-up inside a leaf pile. That said, the former method is more advisable than the latter

How to find a leaf pile to hide in Fortnite

Look for a clumped up pile of leaves (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With the 'how to' aspect out of the way, it's time to address the 'where to' part. Given the medieval theme of Chapter 4 Season 1, finding a leaf pile is not difficult. They can be easily found in the autumn/medieval biomes that are present on the island.

In fact, they are often found in small clusters, with each leaf pile being a few meters away from each other. That said, spotting them may be a bit difficult as the yellow/brown leaves blend in seamlessly with the environment. Nevertheless, this problem can be easily overcome by keeping an eye out or by playing with a teammate and asking them to mark any leaf piles they encouter.

