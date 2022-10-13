Fortnite: How to search Chests or Ammo Boxes

Since the early days of Fortnite, Chests and Ammo Boxes have been a staple source of loot in-game. They provide players with various supplies, ranging from weapons to healing items and even utility-based gadgets.

Since most players rely on them for useful gear, Epic Games has decided to give out some experience points for searching them through the week four challenges of Chapter 3 Season 4. To earn 20,000 XP, all players have to do is open 15 Chests or Ammo Boxes during a match.

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to search Chests or Ammo Boxes in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to search 15 Chests and/or Ammo Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land in POI/landmarks that contain numerous Chests and/or ammo boxes (Fort Jonesy, Synapse Station, and Rave Cave are the best locations)

Once on the ground, looks for Chests and/or Ammo Boxes (since the challenge does not mention which rarity/type of Chest, rare and Chrome should qualify as well)

Use the search button and interact to open them

Repeat this process until 15 Chests and/or ammo boxes have been opened

Keep in mind that, since challenges can be done while in a party, playing a match in duos or trios mode will speed up the process. If all party members are good in the game, the challenge can be completed even before the first safe zone shrinks. That said, players should remember to share loot and distribute healing supplies equally.

Which Chest is the best in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

While the general consensus states that Rare Chests are the best, they are few in number and difficult to locate. Finding one during a normal match is a matter of luck. That too, in most cases, the ones that are present on the map have already been looted.

Oh, shiny! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

That being the case, in this season, the best Chests to look out for are Chrome Chests. Although they don't provide the best loot in-game, they are slightly better than normal Chests for one simple reason: EvoChrome weapons.

To elaborate, what sets them apart from normal Chests is that they drop EvoChrome weapons as loot. As most players are aware by now, EvoChrome weapons can be upgraded. If players are lucky enough to find one that has a high rarity, they won't have to evolve it too much to max it out in-game.

EvoChrome weapons become overpowered if evolved (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

This puts less strain on players having to look for ammo to run the weapon. On that note, if Chrome Chests are hard to come by, all players need to do is use Chrome Splash to convert normal Chests to Chrome variants. This trick works on rare Chests as well and will increase the odds of receiving an EvoChrome weapon of good rarity.

In addition to Chrome weapons, Chrome Chests also drop slightly more materials than their regular counterparts. While this is of no concern to players in the Zero Build mode, those who play Fortnite's normal modes might find this information useful.

