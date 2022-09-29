Fortnite: How to shoot targets while ziplining

Looking back at Fortnite's history, ziplines were introduced to the island all the way back during the "OG" days of Chapter 1 Season 7. However, it wasn't until Chapter 2 that things really began 'zipping' along.

Fast forward to the present day and ziplines have become an integral part of the battle strategy on the island. Players can use it to flank opponents and rotate at lightning speed. Seeing how important they are, Epic Games is asking players to shoot targets while ziplining.

Shoot targets while ziplining to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Given the speed at which players move along ziplines, shooting targets will be rather challenging for most players. Nevertheless, with 20,000 XP at stake, completing the challenge will undoubtedly be rewarding.

Fortnite challenge guide: How to shoot targets while ziplining

Remember to aim down sight while shooting (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Here's a step-by-step guide to getting a bunch of XP from this challenge:

Before attempting the challenge, remember to gear up

Once enough loot and supplies has been collected, rotate to a POI that has ziplines

Position yourself near a zipline and wait for the perfect opportunity to arise

Once an opponent is spotted, interact with the zipline to get moving and open fire on the target

Shoot the target three times to complete the challenge

Keep in mind that as soon as a zipline is used, noise will be created. All opponents in the area will be alerted and will take up firing positions. Thus, ensure you sneak or stay hidden for as long as possible before using the zipline.

Another important life-saving tip is that falling off a zipline deals no damage. If players manage to attach themselves to a zipline before hitting the floor, they can jump back off it and negate all fall damage.

Given how sporadic and uncertain combat can get, it may become necessary to jump off the zipline or risk becoming an easy target. Here are all the locations of ziplines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Three at Fort Jonesy

Six ziplines in and around Impossible Rock, Chateau Bob, and Possible Paradox, located northwest of Cloudy Condos

Three at the Stream crossing northwest of Greasy Grove

Two south of Greavy Grove

Two far west of Greasy Grove in and around Leafy Reef/Shelly Shoals

One at Peril Pass located west of Reality Tree

One at Seven Outpost V

One south and one east of Tilted Towers

Six in and around Loot Lake and The Glow

One at Seven Outpost II

Two at Shift Shafts

All zipline locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

While there are a few more ziplines on the island, considering where they are situated, running into opponents is an unlikely scenario. If players want to take a bit of a risk and complete the challenge quickly, using the ziplines at Loot Lake and The Glow would be ideal.

For those wanting a safer option, the ziplines at Fort Jonesy and around Greasy Grove will suffice. Nevertheless, care should be taken when using ziplines in combat. The only thing worse than being eliminated is being shot off the zipline and ending a game in humiliation.

