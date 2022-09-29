Fortnite: How to shoot targets while ziplining

Looking back at Fortnite's history, ziplines were introduced to the island all the way back during the "OG" days of Chapter 1 Season 7. However, it wasn't until Chapter 2 that things really began 'zipping' along.
Fast forward to the present day and ziplines have become an integral part of the battle strategy on the island. Players can use it to flank opponents and rotate at lightning speed. Seeing how important they are, Epic Games is asking players to shoot targets while ziplining.
Given the speed at which players move along ziplines, shooting targets will be rather challenging for most players. Nevertheless, with 20,000 XP at stake, completing the challenge will undoubtedly be rewarding.
Fortnite challenge guide: How to shoot targets while ziplining
Here's a step-by-step guide to getting a bunch of XP from this challenge:
- Before attempting the challenge, remember to gear up
- Once enough loot and supplies has been collected, rotate to a POI that has ziplines
- Position yourself near a zipline and wait for the perfect opportunity to arise
- Once an opponent is spotted, interact with the zipline to get moving and open fire on the target
- Shoot the target three times to complete the challenge
Keep in mind that as soon as a zipline is used, noise will be created. All opponents in the area will be alerted and will take up firing positions. Thus, ensure you sneak or stay hidden for as long as possible before using the zipline.
Another important life-saving tip is that falling off a zipline deals no damage. If players manage to attach themselves to a zipline before hitting the floor, they can jump back off it and negate all fall damage.
Given how sporadic and uncertain combat can get, it may become necessary to jump off the zipline or risk becoming an easy target. Here are all the locations of ziplines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:
- Three at Fort Jonesy
- Six ziplines in and around Impossible Rock, Chateau Bob, and Possible Paradox, located northwest of Cloudy Condos
- Three at the Stream crossing northwest of Greasy Grove
- Two south of Greavy Grove
- Two far west of Greasy Grove in and around Leafy Reef/Shelly Shoals
- One at Peril Pass located west of Reality Tree
- One at Seven Outpost V
- One south and one east of Tilted Towers
- Six in and around Loot Lake and The Glow
- One at Seven Outpost II
- Two at Shift Shafts
While there are a few more ziplines on the island, considering where they are situated, running into opponents is an unlikely scenario. If players want to take a bit of a risk and complete the challenge quickly, using the ziplines at Loot Lake and The Glow would be ideal.
For those wanting a safer option, the ziplines at Fort Jonesy and around Greasy Grove will suffice. Nevertheless, care should be taken when using ziplines in combat. The only thing worse than being eliminated is being shot off the zipline and ending a game in humiliation.