Fortnite: How to solve a puzzle at a ruin

With the introduction of the new Jungle Biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, Epic Games has added ruins to the island. Players can solve simple puzzles to gain access to these ruins. Unlike the ruins found in Indiana Jones's world, these ones are more docile. There are no death traps and the reward for solving the puzzles are out of this world.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players have to solve a puzzle at a ruin. Although this takes a bit of trial and error to get it right, the reward is worth the effort. After successfully solving a puzzle, players will be rewarded with a Level-Up Token.

Step-by-step guide on how to solve a puzzle at a ruin in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at the Northern Ruin Landmark located northeast of the Shady Stilts Named Location, solve the puzzle, and lastly, loot the ruin as a bonus.

1) Land at the Northern Ruin Landmark

Don't wander too close to the Shady Stilts Named Locations - it's a hot-drop zone (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land at the Northern Ruin Landmark. It's located south of Shady Stilts and should not be difficult to spot. Given that this Landmark is a huge stone structure, it should easily be visible against the skyline.

2) Find a weapon of Epic rarity or higher to enter the temple

Any weapon of Epic rarity will suffice to open the door (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To enter the Northern Ruin Landmark, you will have to find a weapon of Epic rarity or higher. This will have to be deposited at the door to gain access into the inner sanctum of the ruined structure.

3) Make your way to the room in which statues are located and interact with the correct one

Don't be disheartened if you interact with the wrong status and get rifted (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once inside, traverse the interior and make your way up towards the room in which there are statues present. The one opposite to the closed door should be the correct statue to interact with in most instances.

If the wrong one is activated, you will be rifted out of the Northern Ruin and will again have to make your way back inside. Once the door opens after interacting with the correct statue, enter the next chamber.

4) Interact with the Braziers in the right order to gain access to the main treasure room

Copy the pattern of the Braziers in the room below and match them with the ones outside the chamber above (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once inside the room with the Braziers, match their patterns with the Braziers located in the basement of the ruined building. Ignite or exhaust the Braziers outside the second chamber accordingly. Once done, you will gain access to high-tier loot that can be found by searching rare chests. That said, this challenge may take some trial and error to complete