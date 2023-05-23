Fortnite: How to swing onto a Grind Rail using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters

The Fortnite x Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collaboration is going to shake up the way players move around on the island. The Mythic can be used to swing from one place to another with ease. However, when combined with the utility that's offered by Grind Rails, the mobility is increased manifold, allowing players to travel not just between POIs, but within them effortlessly.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 11 (Meanwhile, In Another Universe), you will have to swing onto a Grind Rail using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters. Although this task will require good hand-eye coordination, it shouldn't be too daunting to complete. Once done, 25,000 experience points will be awarded.

Step-by-step guide on how to swing onto a Grind Rail using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Find Spider-Verse Web Shooters, travel to a POI that has Grind Rails, and finally, swing from a structure and land on a Grind Rail once.

1) Obtain Spider-Verse Web Shooters

HYPEX @HYPEX



Miles Morales' Mythic will have 80 charges, even in Ranked Mode. Gameplay: The Fortnite x Spider-Verse Collab drops in 2 hoursMiles Morales' Mythic will have 80 charges, even in Ranked Mode. Gameplay: The Fortnite x Spider-Verse Collab drops in 2 hours ‼️Miles Morales' Mythic will have 80 charges, even in Ranked Mode. Gameplay: https://t.co/FJpC8jYLzQ

There are three different ways to obtain Spider-Verse Web Shooters. You can either search Spider-Man Backpacks to find one, eliminate and loot a player that has one, or buy it outright from Spider-Gwen NPC.

While all three methods are viable, the easiest and most time-saving way is to buy them from Spider-Gwen. She's located atop the building at Slappy Shores. Look towards the skyline to spot her.

2) Travel to Mega City to make the most of the Spider-Verse Web Shooters

Make the most of the Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Mega City(Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After purchasing the Spider-Verse Web Shooters, you can complete the challenge in Slappy Shores. However, given the verticality that can be achieved using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters, it would be a waste.

For this reason, the best place to complete this challenge is at Mega City. It's not too far from Slappy Shores, so reaching the POI either by foot, car, or Spider-Verse Web Shooters will not take long.

3) Swing from a building and land on a Grind Rail

Don't worry about fall damage if you miss landing on a Grind Rail (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once in Mega City, look for a highrise building and use Ascenders or Spider-Verse Web Shooters to reach the very top. Once atop, use the Spider-Verse Web Shooters to start swinging and aim the direction of the Mythic towards a Grind Rail. As soon as the swing is about to end, get into position next to a Grind Rail and press the interactive button to land on it.

Keep in mind that there's no stipulated time that you need to spend on the Grind Rail to complete this Fortnite challenge. Getting on the Grind Rail itself will auto-complete the task and award the experience points.

Poll : 0 votes