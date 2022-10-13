Fortnite: How to tame Wildlife

Despite Chrome disrupting life on the island, the game's wildlife seems to be doing just fine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Crows, frogs, chickens, wolves, and boars are running carefree, completely oblivious to the fact that reality might end soon.

Nevertheless, keeping this possibility aside, Epic Games is giving players the chance to earn 20,000 experience points easily. All they have to do is tame three animals in-game to receive this XP reward. This article will show players how to become friends with the local fauna in Fortnite.

Tame Wildlife to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to tame Wildlife in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to learn how to tame Wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land at a quiet POI or landmark and gear up

Look for boars and wolves in and around the area (boars are relatively easier to tame)

Get into position and wait for the boar or wolf to get closer

In case of a boar, run after it and jump on it to tame it

When dealing with a wolf, you will have to time the jump right as it charges to attack

By landing on the boar or wolf, it will be tamed and remain as a companion until eliminated

Repeat this process two more times to complete the challenge

Keep in mind that while taming wildlife is easy, getting the timing of the jump right can be difficult for beginners. Alternatively, meat/mushrooms can be used to lure and keep the animals in one place for a few seconds, which should make taming them far easier.

Which Wildlife is more useful to tame in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

While this largely depends on what wildlife can be found nearby, boars are generally the best in Fortnite for several reasons. Their stamina can be restored by feeding them mushrooms, fruits, and vegetables. Since these can be found in abundance on the island, players will never run out of food for their boar.

While wolves are undoubtedly faster with better mobility, keeping their stamina maxed out can be difficult. Since they only consume meat, the odds of finding this item lying about are rather slim. Players will have to actively hunt other wildlife to obtain meat.

With that said, in a sticky situation, both of these animals can come in handy. If obtaining good mobility in the short term is the player's only aim, then taming the first wildlife one sees will do just fine. On that note, players should also keep track of their mount's health in combat.

Bullets can inflict damage on mounts as well. If they receive too much damage, they will be eliminated. While there's no way to prevent this other than not getting shot, Chrome Splash can be used to auto-heal and provide some resistance in combat.

Furthermore, players will be able to ride an animal through fire without taking damage. This can be useful if the enemy team is using Firefly Jars to push their attack or trying to trap players within a ring of fire.

