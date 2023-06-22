Fortnite: How to thank the Bus Driver, then search a chest 

The Bus Driver is an integral part of the metaverse in Fortnite. Although their identity is unknown, everyday, the Battle Bus takes the risk of flying over a wartorn Battle Royale island to hot-drop loopers to their fate. While one can argue that the Bus Driver is merely symbolic in nature and not an actual individual, players have come to love this enigma all the same.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 3 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with thanking the Bus Driver. After jumping off the Battle Bus, the second part of the challenge involves searching a chest. Given that the task at hand is trivial at best, upon completing, only 20,000 experience points will be rewarded.

Step-by-step guide on to thank the Bus Driver, then search a chest in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Thank the Bus Driver before jumping off the Battle Bus and then search a chest sometime during the match.

1) Press "B" on the keyboard to thank the Bus Driver

The "B" key is also used to Emote (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step of the challenge is to thank the Bus Driver before jumping off the Battle Bus. Depending on the input device that is being used to play the game, the interactive button to than the Bus Driver will vary. For those playing using a mouse/keyboard, the interactive button is "B".

Keep in mind that the Bus Driver can only be thanked before jumping off the Battle Bus. Pressing "B" after jumping will not result in anything happening. You will have to start a brand new match and restart the process. On that note, while pressing the interact button, keep a track of the in-game feed that appears on the bottom left. Your in-game name will show up alongside the message that you've thank the Bus Driver. This will provide confirmation for the same.

2) Mark a safe location on the minimap and jump off the Battle Bus

Remember to mark a safe location to avoid landing with opponents (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After thanking the Bus Driver, mark a safe location on the minimap and jump off the Battle Bus to reach the island. Since this part of the challenge is a basic requirement in every match, don't overthink the process, but at the same time, it might be a good idea to avoid hot-drop locations.

3) Land, find a chest, then search it

Land fast and search for a chest before the early-game phase begins (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once within a few feet of the ground, deploy the Glider and land as soon as possible. Ensure your Visualize Sound Effect is on as this will help you locate a chest sooner. Once a chest has been found, open it to complete one stage of the challenge. To complete the entire challenge, this process has to be repeated two more times. Keep in mind there's no need to rush things as the challenge will be available until the of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

