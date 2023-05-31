All Cash Register and Safe locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are many ways ro earn/obtain Gold Bars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. You can find some by searching Chests or by claiming a Capture Point. It can also be earned by completing bounties from the Bounty Board. However, the best way to collect Gold Bars is by searching Cash Register and Safes. They contain a decent amount of Gold Bars and can be found all over the island.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week twelve, you will have to collect 100 Gold Bars from Cash Register and Safes. Upon completion of the challenge, you will earn 25,000 experience points. Given that the task is straightforward, it shouldn't take long to complete it.

Where to find Cash Registers and Safes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

As required by the challenge, you will have to collect 100 Gold Bars from Cash Registers and Safes. While the latter do contain more Gold Bars in general, coming across them is a bit of a hassle. Despite them having fixed spawn locations on the island, the spawn-chance varies from one match to another. Nevertheless, here's where all Safes can be located in Chapter 4 Season 2:

The Citadel

Breakwater Bay

Anvil Square

Frenzy Fields

Steamy Springs

Mega City

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

Given that these are POIs on the island, there's a high chance that Safes will spawn within the vicinity of the area. Keep in mind that Brutal Bastion, Shattered Slabs, and Mega City have the highest chance to spawn Safes due to the Vault that exists within each POI. When interacting with a Safe, ensure that the area is free of opponents as opening one takes a bit of time.

All Safe locations in Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

As for finding Safes in other areas apart from POIs, look inside of structures and search every nook and cranny. Safes spawn in off-beat places and are often hidden in plain sight. Given their sporadic spawn-chance, there's no guarantee of finding a Safe in the same place twice in two different matches.

All Cash Register locations in Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Moving on to Cash Registers, although they are less in number on the island, they spawn at fixed locations in every match. They are easy to spot and are often found lying atop of counters in commercial buildings. Here's where to find them all in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

King's Launch

Shattered Slabs

Hitches And Ditches

South of Frenzy Fields

Steamy Springs

Far West of Kenjutsu Crossing

Fallow Fuel

Mega City

Drift Ridge

Slap 'N Go

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

Unlike Safes, they don't take a long time to open and, in general, you should have an easier time searching them for Gold Bars. Just remember to search throughout the POI or Landmark soon after landing or someone else will surely claim the Gold Bars for themselves.

