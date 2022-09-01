Fortnite: How to throw a Boogie Bomb while at an IO Outpost

The Boogie Bomb is an OG item in Fortnite. First introduced in Chapter 1 Season 2, and still popular today, it can be used to force opponents to stop what they’re doing and break into a dance for a few seconds. During this time, those affected cannot do anything else and will be at the mercy of their attacker.

Thankfully, due to the sprint mechanics, escaping the blast radius is now possible. If timed correctly, players can sprint out of the blast radius and escape to safety. However, this is rarely the case. Given the speed at which the item hits the ground, only the fastest of players will be able to dodge it.

To celebrate the Boogie Bomb in Fortnite, Epic Games is tasking players with using the item in certain spots on the island. In exchange for 15,000 XP, players must throw a Boogie Bomb in the vicinity of an IO Outpost.

Bringing Boogie back to IO Outposts in Fortnite

IO Outposts first appeared in-game during Chapter 3 Season 2. Right after the Imagined Order broke through to the Flipside, they set up small reconnaissance towers to provide intel in real-time.

However, much to the surprise of the organization, the information had zero utility. As the war progressed, the outposts were destroyed one by one. Now, in the current season, all of them lie in ruin and have been sprayed over by graffiti. In total, there are five of these locations where players can throw a Boogie Bomb. Here are their exact locations:

Outcast Outpost (located northeast of Logjam Junction).

Ocean Outpost (located north of Lazy Lagoon).

Open Road Outpost (located west of Sanctuary).

Optimized Outpost (located east of Shuffled Shrines).

Overtaken Outpost (located north of Synapse Station).

To complete the challenge, players must only throw one boogie bomb in the vicinity of any outpost. Players should be careful not to throw the boogie bomb too close or risk dancing along to the beat for a few seconds. Furthermore, given the nature of the challenge, players should try to complete it during the early game to avoid complications

Tips to remember while using Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

Although this particular challenge is simple, Boogie Bombs can be used in a number of ways during a match. They can also be used to force players out of vehicles and make them dance in the open. This is great for dealing with opponents who rely heavily on vehicles to secure eliminations.

They can even be used to stop opponents from running away in a high-speed chase. This will allow players to catch up to their opponents and stop them in their tracks. Given that parkour is now a real mechanic in Fortnite, the Boogie Bomb can be used to cut it short.

Lastly, it can come in handy during close-range combat. However, there are several risks involved. If the Boogie Bomb misses the intended target and affects the user instead, they'll become vulnerable to counter-attacks. Opponents who are aware of the situation can take advantage of it and get an easy elimination.

