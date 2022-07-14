Fortnite: How to use a Baller, a zipline, and a geyser in a single match

Fortnite offers a profusion of mobility options, where players can drive cars, swing around, and even ride on the backs of wild animals. The game's mobility options have been evolving since it was first launched in 2017. Besides traditional mobility solutions, Fortnite also offers some unique options like rifts and flushers.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has taken in-game mobility to the next level. It has added a roller coaster, slip-stream, grappler glove, and a few other options. This season is big on traversing the map and has many challenges that require players to travel in different modes across the map.

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards Fortnite Week 6 Quests Guide - How to complete Week 6 Weekly Challenges in Chapter 3 Season 3 Fortnite Week 6 Quests Guide - How to complete Week 6 Weekly Challenges in Chapter 3 Season 3 fortniteboards.com/?p=2317166&utm… 🔔 Fortnite Week 6 Quests Guide - How to complete Week 6 Weekly Challenges in Chapter 3 Season 3 fortniteboards.com/?p=2317166&utm… https://t.co/m0ChuBgwy2

The latest installment of the weekly challenge isn't devoid of mobility quests either. In one such task, players are required to use a Baller, a zip-line, and a geyser in a single match. The challenge is easy, and players will be awarded 15,000 XP upon completion.

Roll, fly, and swing in Fortnite

If Fortnite players are well versed with the new map, this task should be easy to complete. All they need to do is follow these steps:

For the first part of the challenge, players need to land either in or near the Rave Cave, as it is the only spawn point for the ballers. Upon landing at the POI, players need to rush to find a baller. Players should note that a baller cannot be recharged, hence should settle in one with sufficient battery. Since it is not mentioned how long to travel in a baller, players should ride it for alteast 500 meters. Once players are done riding the baller, they can move on to the next step. Players can also use baller for this. Now, players need to travel towards Shroom Chalet, located southwest of the Rave Cave. This is the only area in the game that has geysers. Upon entering the area, players need to scout for a geyser. They are easy to spot. Upon locating a geyser, players need to stand atop the geyser. A current of the water will send players flying into the air. Since it is not mentioned how many times players should attempt this, they should repeat it twice. In order to complete the last part, players need to use a zip-line. Although most of the zip-lines are located in the desert biome, a handful can be found in the Reality Biome, especially towards Greasy Grove. After completing the geyser part, players need to travel towards Greasy Grove, located southeast of the Shroom Chalet. Players will find a few zip-lines in between the parameters of the Reality Biome and Greasy Grove. Upon locating a zip-line, players need to enter it by pressing the ride button. Going across the zip-line once should complete the challenge. Players can also find zip-line on and around the Reality Tree.

Fortnite players should be able to complete this challenge in a single attempt. The POIs are located in close vicinity. They can use ballers to save time and travel to different locations while also completing the first part of the challenge. If they time it right, Fortnite players can afford to complete two different challenges in a single match.

