How to use Kamehameha to destroy small car and big rig semi-truck in Fortnite

Kamehameha was added to Fortnite during the update v21.40. It's part of a collaborative crossover with Dragon Ball Super and is a super-effective weapon in-game. Although it takes time to charge up and fire, it melts everything in its path once let loose.

Sadly, despite the item being a hit within the community, it will be vaulted once the season ends. Since most collaborative items only stay until the collaboration lasts, things shouldn't be different in this case.

This is why Epic Games wants loopers to get the most out of this new item.

Use Kamehameha on vehicles in Fortnite to increase power levels (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To help users adjust to this new mythic, they are tasked with destroying a small car and a big rig semi-truck. Given how powerful Kamehameha is, all it'll take is one good beam of energy to blow these vehicles sky high.

That said, here's how to complete the task effectively and in one try.

Guide to Kamehameha vehicles in Fortnite

Given the Kamehameha Mythic's power in Fortnite, players will only need one per vehicle. To make this task easier, they can buy the Mythic from Bulma for 250 gold bars. However, this is easier said than done as many players tend to land in the location.

Nevertheless, with a bit of luck, gamers will be able to find Kamehameha lying on the ground. Once the item has been secured, they need to head to Sleepy Sound to complete the challenge.

It's located on the island's northern edge and has been a prominent POI since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3.

There are over 20 small cars found in this one area. Destroying any using Kamehameha will complete the challenge.

Moving to the second vehicle, the big rig semi-truck, only one can be found at the western edge of this POI. Destroying it will complete the challenge and increase the player's power level.

If, by any chance, someone else manages to destroy the vehicle first, there's no need to worry. More semi-trucks can be found at Shift Shafts and Sunflower's Saplings.

They can even be located east of Sleepy Sound, across the bridge. Since the location is rarely contested, the task can be completed peacefully.

Things to keep in mind when using Kamehameha on vehicles in Fortnite

While performing Kamehameha on vehicles is indeed satisfying, it can also be rather dangerous. Unlike users who de-spawn or get knocked down by the energy beam, vehicles tend to explode. Those caught within the blast radius (friend and foe) take explosive damage.

If loopers were to use Kamehameha right next to the vehicle, they would sustain damage when it explodes. The explosion will be greater if the vehicle is parked next to a gas station.

Thus, gamers need to take care and plan accordingly to avoid sustaining damage from explosions.

