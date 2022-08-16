Fortnite x Dragon Ball: Where to find Kamehameha mythic in Season 3

One of the most hyped items for the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration is the Kamehameha Mythic item. With the attack being a staple in pop culture and memes, it was only logical for Epic Games to implement it in-game.

Once the downtime ends, players will be able to grab the item and use it in combat, blasting opponents and buildings alike. To sweeten the deal, it will feature in both Creative and Battle Royale modes. However, finding the item in-game may be more tricky than expected. Here's why.

Finding the Kamehameha in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Unlike other Mythic items that appear randomly across the map or can be bought from NPCs, this one has to be found. According to leakers, Capsule Corp. will be responsible for delivering the Kamehameha Mythic in Fortnite.

They will be dropped from the sky at random locations and intervals throughout the match. Players will have to keep an eye out for the item as it falls from the sky. While this keeps things fair for everyone, the odds of finding the Kamehameha Mythic will be terrible.

Rather than being able to go to a certain location to obtain the item, players will have to hope they luck out and find it. That being said, obtaining this Mythic in-game should be a priority for players and with good reason.

The Kamehameha is overpowered

Staying true to the lore of the franchise, this Mythic item is overpowered in Fortnite as well. According to statistics leaked during the downtime, the item inflicts 100 damage on impact, and a further 40 damage per second.

Players with low HP and shields will be eliminated almost instantly if caught in the direct line of fire. To make matters worse, the damage inflicted on builds is even higher. According to the stats, on impact, Kamehamehas will do 240 damage and a further 240 damage every second.

Given that the beam lasts for three seconds after being fired, it can practically melt anything in its path. To make matters worse, the cooldown time is set to 15 seconds with a charge duration of 1.2 seconds.

While these stats are overpowered, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, they are subject to change once the downtime ends. Epic Games will likely nerf the item before it goes live. If it doesn't, players will be facing an energy beam equivalent to the Infinity Blade.

How will the Kamehameha work in Fortnite?

Based on the official gameplay trailer, upon activating the item, players will levitate a short distance off the ground. Once the charge-up duration of 1.2 seconds is complete, the item will disperse an energy beam that will last for three seconds.

At the moment, it's unclear if players will be able to move about while performing Kamehameha. If they are unable to cancel the beam or have to stay in one place while firing it, this will make them susceptible to counterattacks from snipers.

Nevertheless, given how powerful the energy beam is, opponents are unlikely to counterattack the player. If they happen to get shot by the beam, they may be insta-killed depending on their HP and shields.

