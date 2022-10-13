Fortnite: How to use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches

The Port-A-Bunker is a relatively new item in Fortnite, which was added to the loot pool in Chapter 3 Season 4 and has become an integral part of the Zero Build experience. Although they can be destroyed, they can take a serious beating and keep players inside them safe, even under heavy fire.

Considering that it's a brand new in-game item, not everyone has had the chance to use it yet. This is exactly why Epic Games is encouraging players to use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches to earn 20,000 XP. Given that this utility item can be found all over the map, this challenge won't take long to complete.

Use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to learn how to use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land in a POI that has a lot of chests (Fort Jonesy, Reality Tree, and Sunken Suburbs are good examples)

While looting, look for a Port-A-Bunker (it can be found in chests, floor loot, and supply drops)

Select the item in the inventory and throw it to use

Repeat this process in another match to complete the challenge

A portable bastion! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Keep in mind that, while a Port-A-Bunker can tank a lot of damage, enemies will be able to set it ablaze easily since it's made entirely out of wood. However, thanks to Chrome, there is a workaround to prevent this.

Using a Chrome Splash, players can not only make their Port-A-Bunker resistant to fire, but stronger as well. Upon doing so, the HP of individual pieces of the building will be increased. Additionally, if they sustain damage, Chrome will allow them to self-regenerate HP over time. This makes the Port-A-Bunker self-sufficient in every way possible.

Is the Port-A-Bunker useful in Fortnite?

The answer to this question is a yes and no. While the Port-A-Bunker is extremely useful in Fortnite's normal Battle Royale mode, in Zero Build, it lacks utility to an extent. To elaborate, while it does provide a safe spot for players to stop and heal, it's not invincible or functional to a large degree.

With the Explosive Goo Gun being added to the loot pool, shredding builds has become all too easy. Even if the Port-A-Bunker is covered in Chrome, it may not be enough to stop an enemy squad's onslaught. Thus, in the grand scheme of things, it may not be the best item to use for defense.

On the other hand, a Port-A-Bunker can be used to gain moderate high ground or possibly even confuse opponents. With some precision, players can throw the item down on an opponent and block them off in a fight. While it may not be the best defensive item in Fortnite, it does come in handy in certain situations.

That said, players looking for proper defensive items should turn their attention towards Cow Catchers. These vehicle mods can be placed in combat and used as a shield. Players who can peek-fire effectively will find great success on the battlefield using this. Nevertheless, the choice ultimately rests with the player and their preferred strategy.

