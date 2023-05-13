Fortnite to introduce a Ranked Mode in Chapter 4 Season 2

Epic Games made a radical announcement related to Fortnite a few hours ago. According to the teaser/trailer showcased, it mentions that players will be able to grab a Victory Royale in a new way. While this is still rather vague, it does mention the word ranks. Since ranked game modes are a very common feature in other Battle Royale games such as Apex Legends, having it in Fortnite makes a lot of sense.

The community has been asking for one for the longest time, and if the hints provided by Epic Games hold firm, this new Ranked Mode/Playlist will go live soon. According to the leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, the official date for this new feature to go live is May 16, 2023. This information comes from an in-game screenshot and it also coincides with the Fortnite update v24.30 timeline.

Fortnite @FortniteGame A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…



Will you rise through the ranks? A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…Will you rise through the ranks? https://t.co/3RXE50KYCx

Having said that, as seen in the official trailer posted by Epic Games, there are a total of eight ranks that can be earned/unlocked. Unfortunately, the names of each rank are unknown at present. Given that this is a big reveal, the developers are likely keeping things under wraps until the feature goes live on May 16. However, according to recent leaks, this may not be related to the Ranked Mode everyone is expecting.

The upcoming Fortnite Ranked Mode may be related to the Racing Game Mode

HYPEX @HYPEX It was posted by Fortnite Comp too, so might not be the upcoming racing mode. Unless if they think that people will compete in a racing mode with the current vehicles physics.. It was posted by Fortnite Comp too, so might not be the upcoming racing mode. Unless if they think that people will compete in a racing mode with the current vehicles physics.. 💀

With Epic Games working on a Racing Game Mode for Fortnite, the upcoming Ranked Mode may somehow tie into it. Since the developers have a tendency to push multiple new features/mechanics in at once, there's no telling what they have planned.

Nevertheless, according to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, since the official Twitter handle for Fortnite Competitive shared the teaser as well, it's likely not related to the Racing Game Mode. Given that the account shares information related to competitive gameplay, it wouldn't make any sense. That being said, it's left to be seen what this new Ranked Mode encompasses.

Smurff @FN_Smurff @FortniteGame Idc which rank I am as long as its one of these. LOVE the colors & designs @FortniteGame Idc which rank I am as long as its one of these. LOVE the colors & designs https://t.co/o6Y8q7IodD

Although details are slim at the moment, it can be said with certainty that the Ranked Mode will have two different sets of Playlists. One for the new Zero Build - Battle Royale and the other for the OG Battle Royale. This allows players to pick and choose their gameplay experience.

As for the point-system or how it could work, there's a strong possibility that it will resemble the system that's currently in place for Arena Mode. However, to avoid making things confusing, Epic Games may introduce a brand new system for the Ranked Mode. With all the being said, more information about the same may become available over the weekend.

