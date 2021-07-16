Fortnite introduces "Preferred Item Slot" system: Here is how it works 

When leakers hinted that Fortnite Season 7 would be the best yet, they weren't lying. The much anticipated and rumored Fortnite "Preferred Item Slot" management system is finally coming to the game after a long wait.

According to Epic Games and numerous leakers, the "Preferred Item Slot" management system will go live in-game following the Fortnite 17.20 update on July 20, 2021.

Much like when the crafting system was introduced last season, players can expect a few hiccups, but those should smoothen out with a quick hotfix if they do occur.

Nonetheless, the new inventory management system will not only improve the quality of gameplay for players but also usher in a new era of gameplay mechanics. With that said, it's time to take a deep dive and discuss the Fortnite "Preferred Item Slot" management system.

What is the new Fortnite "Preferred Item Slot" management system, and how will it function?

Once the Fortnite "Preferred Item Slot" management system goes live, players will no longer need to drop items and pick them up to rearrange the loadout or adjust the placement of items in the inventory. Instead, they will be able to place predetermined slots for each item and weapon, allowing for quick arrangements on the fly.

When you just start looting in the beginning of a game someone might push you and you have your shotgun in the wrong spot and you have to sort you items in a hurry, this will automatically sort guns depending on the slots you desire them to be in. — MojoSPX (@PlayzMojo) July 16, 2021

Using this system, players will be able to set slots for each item, making it easy to switch effortlessly in the heat of battle. However, it remains to be seen what will happen if players pick up two weapons of the same kind, with only one slot being assigned to the type.

Perhaps Epic Games will allow players to automatically swap out the lower-tier weapons for higher rarities of the same kind, or the slot itself will have to be manually overridden by the players. Irrespective of how things work out, the community is already excited about the update and is dropping their own loadout preferences to share with other players.

I have my semi (AR) / short (SMG) range weapon as my fifth slot to go there after the use of a shotgun to go there with L1 (Playstation) without taking my finger off of the shooting button (R2)



My long range (Sniper)/ semi (AR) is here since it isn't urgent to pull out — Nazarbeam (@lazarbeamsnose) July 16, 2021

All said and done, despite the bugs and glitches, Epic Games is trying their best to turn Fortnite into something more than just a Battle Royale.

With each new season, more modern mechanics are being added in-game and fine-tuned to perfection. Judging by the speed of improvements, it's only a matter of time before mods for weapons become a reality as well.

