Fortnite: Is the Chrome Punk skin worth the grind?

Fortnite players have the opportunity to unlock a skin for free. Most of the free cosmetics that Epic Games gives away are emoticons, back-blings, and even gliders on the occasion. A free skin is often worth whatever Epic is asking players to do since it usually carries a value of at least 800 V-Bucks.

However, sometimes what is required to unlock the skin is very difficult to do. The Chrome Punk skin that was just released in Fortnite has a hefty task attached to it: level up 50 times.

This challenge also has a time limit. Players must level up 50 times before January 1. If done 10 times, they'll receive one reward, 25 times will get them a second, and 50 will earn them the Chrome Punk skin.

Is the free skin worth all the trouble, though?

Is Fortnite Chrome Punk skin worth grinding 50 levels?

For most players, leveling up 50 times in a season is not an issue. Most gamers, even those who don't even have the battle pass, get close to that total without much of a struggle.

However, recent seasons have made it very difficult to level up, which has frustrated some players and made it feel like a grueling grind. As a result, they may not be interested in grinding it out for Chrome Punk.

The fortunate aspect of this is that it's not restricted to one season. This is good because many players might have already leveled up pretty high before these challenges were released.

The Chrome Punk skin (Image via Epic Games)

Those who have completed the battle pass have no organic reason to grind levels and unlock Chrome Punk, which makes it even more difficult to do.

Many will be utilizing the 20 or so days in Chapter 3 Season 5 when they can earn levels towards this challenge. They should do this for two reasons.

First, it's a free skin. Simply leveling up has its perks aside from getting closer to the Fortnite Chrome Punk skin.

Second, it's a good and trendy skin. It'll be an excellent option during Fortnitemares and the chrome design will always be a reminder of Chapter 3 Season 3. It will be difficult for a lot of players to get, but if they simply level up like they would to unlock Spider-Gwen or other battle pass cosmetics, they'll probably get Chrome Punk without much stress.

Fortnite Chrome Punk release date

To unlock Chrome Punk, players have to log into the game prior to November 15. Once they have, they can begin earning levels. After they've reached the appropriate number of levels, they can have Chrome Punk.

Here are the XP totals for the challenges:

Daily - 1,000 XP

Daily Bonus Goal - 15,000 XP

Weekly - 20,000 XP

Weekly Bonus Goals - 50,000 XP

Milestone - 6,000 XP

Milestone Bonus Goals - 20,000 XP

Narrative Quests - 32,000 XP

Kickstarter Quests - 35,000 XP

Bytes Quests - 30,000 XP

This is the best way to level up and will be a good way to grind for Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

