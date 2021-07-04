Fortnite Item Shop for 4th of July: Nitrojerry, Short Fuse emote, Fireworks Team Leader, and more

As foretold by the leakers, Epic Games has introduced Nitrojerry to the Fortnite Item Shop in celebration of July 4th. In addition to the Ka-Bong set, some old and familiar skins make their return as well under the "It's back" category.

As of now, though, it's still unclear whether there will be some sort of in-game celebration on July 4th or the coming week, given that the Cosmic Summer challenges are still live.

It's more than likely these cosmetics are the only celebratory offering for the occasion. With that being said, here are the cosmetics available for purchase to bring to the July 4th celebrations.

Ready to have your mind red, white, and blown?



The Shop is now celebrating the 4th of July. Featuring the new Nitrojerry Outfit!

Fortnite July 4th Item Shop special

Nitrojerry is on a Short Fuse

The Nitrojerry set is currently available in the item shop and despite there being no complete bundle available for purchase, players can buy the cosmetics separately.

The main bundle includes NitroJerry (skin), which comes in two edit styles, Fizzle (back bling), and of course the much anticipated Short Fuse (emote) which is built-in, and will only trigger when a player wins a match. The bundle will cost players 1,500 V-Bucks and is well worth it.

Nitrojerry is lit (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Players can also purchase additional cosmetics related to the set such as Sparklaxe (harvesting tool), Boomer (glider), and Roman Candle (emote) for a total of 1,800 V-Bucks. However, besides the main Nitrojerry set and the Boomer, the rest of the cosmetics are not really worth the cost.

Part of the Ka-Bang set (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

It's back with a bang

Three OG skins from Fortnite Chapter 1, have made their way back to the item shop just in time for the July 4th celebrations. The most notable among these skins is Fireworks Team Leader.

Her set can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks and includes Fireworks Team Leader (skin) and Blasting Cap (back bling). In addition to this set, two other skins and back blings are available for purchase. However, compared to the Fireworks Team Leader set, they aren't worth the cost.

Celebrate July 4th in style(Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

While the other skins and backblings may not be worth the V-Bucks, the featured weapon wrap and emotes from Chapter 1 are well worth the price. For a low price of 500 V-Bucks, the Fireworks (wrap) is a steal given how amazing it looks on weapons.

In addition to the wrap, the Rocket Spinner emote which costs 500 V-Bucks is another amazing cosmetic item that players should grab to celebrate July the 4th. Once these items are vaulted, they will only appear next in July of 2022.

Light the fuse and go for a ride!



The new Rocket Spinner emote is available now.

