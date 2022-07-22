Fortnite item that was removed 30 minutes after being added to game

Fortnite has been around for nearly five years now. This means many items, weapons, mechanics, skins, and more have come and gone throughout the years. Most of them return at some point, but others get removed and never return.

There is one item that was removed after a very short time in-game. It was removed and never seen again.

The Eye of the Storm was a rather overpowered item and was a bit controversial.

Most players don't even remember it because it was so briefly in the game so long ago. Here's why it was removed and what else loopers might have forgotten about it and other Fortnite items.

Fortnite item removed after almost no time

According to Fortnite Wiki, the Eye of the Storm Tracker was a miscellaneous item in the game but was only active for a half hour before being removed. This was in Chapter 1 Season 4.

Also, according to the Wiki:

"It was an item in your inventory that made your minimap track the next two storm circles instead of just the next one. The second storm circle would be shown as a yellow circle with a yellow line showing the quickest route there."

It functioned similarly to the Storm Scout sniper rifle and its Exotic counterpart. Users could use the item to find out where the next storm would be and get a head start moving in that direction.

It was removed after 30 minutes because it was an accidental addition. The 4.2 content update in which it arrived was not supposed to have it. It's unclear if Epic Games planned it for later because it never arrived after being removed.

It was replaced with the Jetpack very quickly.

Most of today's Fortnite gamers weren't around in Chapter 1 Season 4, but even those who were probably did not get to experience it. A very select few even saw the item in-game.

That was only if they played in the hours after the item was mistakenly added, so most players didn't even know it existed.

Other items that Fortnite users forgot about

Plenty of other items have changed or been removed, too.

The original launchpad was very different. It was square and yellow and only took up one corner of the floor it was placed on. They didn't work well and were only available way back in the first couple of seasons of Fortnite.

Most loopers know of or remember the Guided Missile Launcher. What they may not remember, however, is that all explosives had no limit on ammo at one point. They could collect nearly 1,000 rockets and fire endlessly.

The Guided Missile Launcher was vaulted in Chapter 1 Season 7.

It was a bit overpowered as gamers could destroy builds until the enemy had no mats and eliminate them quickly. There's currently a 12-rocket limit.

At one point in the game, a glitch could make certain things astoundingly large for everyone in the lobby. Doing an emote could result in the item they were using, perhaps a basketball or a beach ball, growing to an enormous size.

This glitch was patched a long time ago, and golf carts have been removed, so it's impossible to do now.

Everyone knows the Infinity Blade was overpowered, but some might have forgotten how overwhelming it was. With it, players were nearly unbeatable.

Even in competitive, it catapulted users into the top 10 with ease. It was vaulted in Chapter 1 Season 7.

