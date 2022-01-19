Fortnite just found its 'Public enemy number one', and it's not Dr. Slone

It has been more than a month since Epic Games released Chapter 3 for Fortnite. The immense popularity of the game is mostly due to the progressive storyline and improvised content.

Several season-ending events over time revealed that an evil faction was working to foil the plans of the Seven. There were several speculations regarding the enemy behind all these happenings.

It seems that we finally have adequate proof regarding its identity. This article will reveal the details regarding the same, and discuss the possible outcome of the confrontation.

Fortnite: Paradigm is under the scanner

Data miners have done an incredible job when it comes to revealing significant information regarding Fortnite. The data miners scan in-game files to extract details that may indicate a collaboration or a major storyline shift.

The recent debate regarding the enemy faction was also brought to the public by one such data miner called Forttory. The data miner has provided the Fortnite community with some news revealed through an in-game audio clip.

The audio file reveals a possible conversation between the Scientist and Paradigm. The contents of the audio files reveal that Paradigm has been identified as “Public enemy number one for the Seven.”

The Scientist also revealed that he is pursuing them to welcome Paradigm back into the team. However, he admitted it will be tough to do so.

Although Paradigm seems to be cornered, the Scientist assured he has his back, and will do whatever he can.

Why is the Paradigm seen as an enemy?

Paradigm was introduced into the game as a rare outfit. However, gamers saw little of her in the lore. Several fan theories suggest that Paradigm and Singularity are the same beings, owing to the uncanny resemblance they hold.

The probable cause behind the Seven's displeasure with the Paradigm is yet to be found. However, it is anticipated that the lack of trust is due to her dual life, as well as the fact that she pulled out The The Zero Point, which eventually destabilized it.

