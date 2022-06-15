Fortnite Klombo birthday cake is taking over the internet

The Klombo was one of the most-loved creatures in the Fortnite universe. As gentle giants, they once roamed the island minding their own business. However, they've seemingly gone missing once again in Chapter 3 Season 3, and no one's sure if they'll make another return to the game.

These creatures were quite loved by the Fortnite community. So much so that people from around the globe have started designing cakes in the shape of these Klombos to let the developers know they're majority missed.

Fortnite Klombo cakes are more popular than might seem at first glance

As seen on Reddit, one individual from the Fortnite community posted an image of a Klombo cake that their parents had bought them for their birthday. This goes to show the kind of impression the giant creatures had on the entire community.

Other Reddit users wished this now-owner of an exquisite birthday cake a very happy birthday and took their time to appreciate the design of the cake as well.

These Klombos were very interesting creatures, and everyone wishes that they had stayed around longer on the island.

The impact of the Klombos

Although the Klombos kept to themselves and weren't hostile towards players, they weren't a pretty sight if anyone messed around with them. They had a lot of health and were literal bullet sponges. These animals offered some interesting loot as well. Moreover, players didn't have to kill these gentle giants if they wanted to get their hands on this loot. All they needed to do was flock to these animals when they spotted them and then wait for them to sneeze.

Their sneeze brought forth loot that usually included powerful weapons and other consumables.

The Klombos in Fortnite made it to the island because of a strange light, and that very light is rumored to have removed them from the island. The evidence that suggested this was found in one of Haven's voice lines. She says that whatever light brought these Klombos to the island was the reason behind their disappearance.

This strange light could be related to the Zero Point in some way as well. The Zero Point in Fortnite can act in funny ways, and this light that Haven claims to have seen could be a portal to a different reality or some sort of a time jump that only affected these Klombos.

No one knows for sure if these creatures will ever return to the island. However, there have been leaks in the past that Epic Games was working on making these Klombos unkillable. So there's a chance that players will be able to kill these creatures if at all they make a comeback on the island. That said, it’s strange that these giants vanished so quickly from the game.

Since they were on the island, it's very unlikely that they weren't a part of the loop. And if they were a part of the loop, their snapshots should exist in some capacity. Now, if these snapshots exist, where are they? And if these snapshots don't exist, then how is it that these Klombos were left out of the loop? These are a few questions that are still unanswered. Hopefully, the Fortnite community will receive an answer soon!

