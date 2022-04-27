Fortnite Lantern Trials: How to get all 4 free rewards before they expire

Fortnite introduced the Lantern Trials challenges in Chapter 3 Season 2, and has been handing out free rewards to Loopers as part of the event. Players had to complete certain challenges between April 20 and April 24 to get a wide range of free cosmetics.

Epic Games created a separate Lantern Trials website where players were required to sign in daily with their Epic Games account. The first challenge was available on April 20 at 4 PM ET, and new challenges were released from April 21 to April 25 daily.

Here's everything players need to know about the free rewards from Lantern Trials challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Free Lantern Trials rewards and Daily Challenges in Fortnite revealed

Each Lantern Trials challenge granted a unique Emoticon:

Daily Challenge 1 (April 21): Brawlin' Bunny Emoticon

Daily Challenge 2 (April 22): Rook's Eyeroll Emoticon

Daily Challenge 3 (April 23): Sweaty Jonesy Emoticon

Daily Challenge 4 (April 24): Shrug Ranger Emoticon

Daily Challenge 5 (April 25): Previous days Emoticons

To get all four free Emoticons, players could either complete a new Daily Challenge every day or complete the Daily Challenge on April 25 to get all the rewards together.

Alongside the Daily Challenges, Loopers received two Stretch Goals between April 21 and April 25 as well. Completing one stretch goal would have rewarded them with the Leadlight Wrap, and completing two stretch goals would have helped in obtaining the Dream Lantern Back Bling.

Leadlight wrap and Dream Lantern back bling in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Leadlight Wrap and the Dream Lantern Back Bling are certainly stunning cosmetics. Anyone willing to get them for free was advised to complete the stretch goals.

Survive 4 Storm Circles (BR and Zero Build)

1 Point = Shrug Ranger Emoticon

Milestone 1 = Leadlight Wrap

The Daily Challenges in Lantern Trials were as follows:

Day 1: Get one elimination to get the Emoticon and 35 eliminations for the Leadlight wrap.

to get the Emoticon and 35 eliminations for the Leadlight wrap. Day 2: Deal 100 damage to get the Emoticon.

to get the Emoticon. Day 3: Get two top seven finishes in Duos .

. Day 4: Survive four Storm Circles.

Day 5: Get three top six finishes in Squads.

3 Top 6 Finishes in Squads (BR and Zero Build)

1 Point = All 4 Emoticons

1 Point will grant you all emoticons that you missed!



Milestone 1 = Leadlight Wrap

It is worth noting that the challenges could only be completed in standard BR modes like Zero Build, Duos, Squads, Solos, and Trios. Stats from LTMs like Impostors and Creative mode didn't count.

Are the Lantern Trials challenges in Fortnite still available?

The final challenge to get the Leadlight wrap and the Dream Lantern Back Bling arrived on April 25, and there is no way for players to get them now.

The four Emoticons, wrap, and the back bling are some of the best free rewards in a while, and most loopers didn't miss out on the opportunity to get them for free.

You can earn free emoticons, a wrap, and a backbling by participating



Free cosmetics are available for a limited time, which is why they attain rare status quickly. Accordingly, Fortnite has a fair share of free items that are now known for being extremely rare and valuable.

