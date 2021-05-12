Fortnite Lantern Trials: How to unlock new badges and claim free rewards

The Fortnite Lantern Trials event began on May 10th, and thousands of players have been registering to earn exclusive cosmetics from here. There are three assorted cosmetics available to claim from this event by simply spending time in the game and collecting badges.

FREE REWARDS: The Lantern Trials are now live! You can get the free "Lantern Glow" wrap and other cosmetics by just playing the game!



All of you have to do is to log in on this website and then get a badge for every 40 minutes you play: https://t.co/TC7fgJc5ll pic.twitter.com/YufrrhaJrR — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 10, 2021

Players can earn a badge by spending 40 minutes in Fortnite, and there are 11 badges to be collected. Gamers must note that they can only earn badges by spending time in specific game modes.

The available modes for the Fortnite Lantern Trials are:

Solo

Duos

Trios; and

Squads

Apart from these four, no other game mode qualifies for allowing players to earn badges for the Fortnite Lantern Trials.

This article features a detailed rundown of all available cosmetics in the Fortnite Lantern Trials and how players can unlock them for free.

Free cosmetics in Fortnite Lantern Trials

There are 11 badges and three exclusive cosmetics for players to collect from the Fortnite Lantern Trials. The three cosmetics, as well as the number of badges required to collect them, are:

The Lantern Spray - 1 badge

Enlighted Warrior Emoticon - 6 badges

Lantern Glow Wrap - 11 badges

Given that players receive a badge as soon as they log in, they can claim the Lantern Spray before spending any time in any one of the four game modes. This means that players will need to spend a total of 400 minutes, or 6 hours and 40 minutes, in Fortnite to collect all three cosmetics.

The Fortnite Lantern Trials event is available until May 16th, giving players a little over four days to collect the necessary badges by simply playing the game.

#Fortnite Lantern Trials Additional Info:



- The Lantern Trials will be held from 10:00 AM 05/10/2021 to 11:59 PM 05/16/2021 (GMT+3)



- Only 1 million players may register for the Lantern Trials, after that the site will be closed to new registrations. pic.twitter.com/eEF9h4pBrF — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝~𝕻𝖎𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖉 (@Luminorfn) May 10, 2021

Players who are yet to sign up and claim the exclusive Lantern Spray from the event can do so by heading to this link.

It is imperative for players to sign up on the Fortnite Lantern Trials website before they start playing the game. Signing up for the event makes the respective accounts eligible for collecting badges and eventually claiming the various exclusive cosmetics available for free.