Fortnite leak reveals more details about UFOs returning in Season 3

Towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, loopers started getting abducted and tossed back onto the island after a few seconds. While it cannot be said with certainty that they were not experimented on, it did seem like a lot of fun. That was until the aliens appeared in full force next season.

The extraterrestrials, who came to be known as The Kymera, hailed from a dimension known as The Last Reality. They brought ruination to the island alongside weird alien fauna and flora.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the invasion, their tech was highly sought after. One piece of hardware that loopers wanted the most were Saucers.

These flying contraptions were armed with an Energy Cannon and what can only be described as an Abduction Ray. The community soon formed a love-hate relationship with the vehicle until it was vaulted at the end of Chapter 2. According to leaks, the Saucers are set to make a return, and the community is divided.

The Saucer predicament in Fortnite Chapter 3

Veteran leaker HYPEX has revealed that Saucers, aka the flying UFO ships, will be making a comeback to Fortnite soon. It would seem that the developers want new players to experience these flying contraptions in all their glory.

Although the summer event is labeled as "No Sweat," once these vehicles are back on the map, players will do nothing else but sweat. Based on the available information, six Saucers will spawn on the map. This is likely to occur in the next few days.

HYPEX @HYPEX There will be 6 UFO spawns on the map when they return in 1-2 weeks. And yes they're set to be in Zero Build too, unless if epic decides disables them! There will be 6 UFO spawns on the map when they return in 1-2 weeks. And yes they're set to be in Zero Build too, unless if epic decides disables them! https://t.co/HpDg9hfxMT

Their spawn locations are currently unknown, and there's no telling how they'll spawn in. They will either be found in their crash site or already hovering in the air when the match begins. If it's the former, players can get in the Saucer and fly away easily.

However, if the latter scenario comes to pass, players will have to first shoot one down to occupy it. What's more interesting is who or what will be piloting it. With only one Trespasser left on the island, there isn't enough manpower to control all six Saucers. While this mystery will unravel in time, another problem is at hand.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX they definietly should disable them from no build🥴 @HYPEX they definietly should disable them from no build🥴

Saucers not wanted in Fortnite's Zero Build Mode

Although having Saucer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 would be fun, there are a few things to take into consideration. Without the ability to build in Zero Build Mode, loopers will be left at the mercy of the Abduction Ray. While it can be argued that Port-a-Forts can be used to fend off alien vessels, that's not an ideal situation.

With cover not available throughout the map, loopers will get abducted and tossed about liberally. The only effective counter will be to shoot down the Saucers. Since they have a low HP pool of 600, it shouldn't be hard to take one down. However, as things stand, the community is firmly against having them in Zero Build Mode. Here's what a few fans are saying:

Darkheaven @Darkhea66490276 @HYPEX NAH NAH NOT IN ZERO BUILD @HYPEX NAH NAH NOT IN ZERO BUILD

The Cube Queen @Thecube_queen @HYPEX If it spawns in Zero Build , Bois , we got an instant win glitch @HYPEX If it spawns in Zero Build , Bois , we got an instant win glitch

NickiTheFish24 @NickiTheFish24 @HYPEX Hopefully they will get disabled in zero builds cuz it’s impossible to do anything other then hope that you can destroy it in 1 shot @HYPEX Hopefully they will get disabled in zero builds cuz it’s impossible to do anything other then hope that you can destroy it in 1 shot

The Animeditor @AigerAkabane2 @HYPEX i hope they at least nerf it in zero build by giving it no plasma ball gun @HYPEX i hope they at least nerf it in zero build by giving it no plasma ball gun

Despite fan reactions being less than positive, the final decision will rest upon Epic Games. If they can find a way to keep Saucers fun while nerfing their weaponry, adding them to Zero Build Mode may not be bad for business. With a bit of tactical planning, players will be able to overcome them with ease.

LIVE POLL Q. Should UFO Saucers be added back to Fortnite this season? Yes. If they get nerfed. No. How are they even in the season when the Cube Queen is at the bottom of the sea? 0 votes so far