Fortnite leak shows Chapter 4 Season 3's first teaser 

The first semi-official leak for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has surfaced online. While it does not give away much information about the upcoming season, it provides some clues about the season's color scheme. The leak in question is the Hashflag Icon that will be used throughout the season. It's the letter "F" encircled by a shattered spiked ring of sorts.

As mentioned, although this doesn't give away much at first glance, a few things can be deduced from the image. For starters, the spikes on the ring look like vines. Given that there will be a jungle/tropical biome present on the island, this fits into the theme perfectly. In fact, the color of the Hashflag Icon is also green which further backs the theory of a jungle/tropical themed season.

For those wondering what a Hashflag Icon is exactly, it's just the mini icon that appears on Twitter next to specific hashtags. The one that has been leaked is the mini icon that will accompany the official hashtag for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. That said, the hashtag itself should be revealed by the end of this week if not in the next few hours. But on that note, when will an official teaser be showcased?

When will the first official teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 be showcased?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



While nothing is confirmed, these COULD be our first official Chapter 4 - Season 3 teasers



Apparently, Fortnite has 2 unknown tweets scheduled for tomorrow, and 1 each for Tuesday & Wednesday...While nothing is confirmed, these COULD be our first official Chapter 4 - Season 3 teasers(Thanks to @djlorenzouasset for the information!)

According to leakers/data-miners, there will be an official teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, but for the time being there's no timeline in place. Based on the posting patterns from last season, a teaser should be ready to go within the next few hours. ShiinaBR has information that two tweets have been scheduled and another two will be posted over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. However, for the time being, nothing can be confirmed.

That being said, if nothing else, an official teaser will be showcased at least two days prior to the downtime occurring for the new season. Only once this teaser drops will there be absolute certainty that the key art which was leaked a few days ago is 100% genuine. On that note, if things do come to pass, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will be one of the most hyped for this phase of the storyline.

