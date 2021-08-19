Fortnite leaks reveal more Chapter 2 Season 8 skins, including a fan-favorite

It looks like Christmas has come early for Fortnite fans as a host of new skin designs have been leaked recently. Some of these are 'Icon Series' skins arriving within the next few days before the current season ends.
However, with Chapter 2 Season 8, starting soon, there will be a new storyline starting as well.
Along with the new storyline, Epic Games has also teased the popular Kevin the Cube from Chapter 1 during the Rift Tour event. Interestingly, while fans thought the cube was returning in its original form, it appears players are actually getting a Kevin the Cube character outfit instead.
Kevin the Cube is among a few other skins that popular leaker HYPEX recently shared on Twitter, and these might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 where some of them might be connected to the lore.
Epic Games survey hints at new Fortnite skins, including Kevin the Cube
Fortnite developers recently released a survey asking various questions, some of them hinting towards upcoming collaborations or skins in the Battle Royale game. As a result of this survey's findings, at least four new skins have been leaked, out of which one is the fan-favorite, Kevin the Cube.
Three new Fortnite skins
The first one out of these is the dark/ghoul version of the Drift skin. Codenamed 'Dark Drift', the skin looks like a zombified version of the OG Fortnite skin and might be exciting to see in the game.
Next we have the 'Cyber Runner', a cyberpunk skin with pink hair and technical tattoos. The female character outfit looks great but might be the dullest part of this collection.
Lastly, Fortnite might witness the arrival of the 'Hacker', probably the coolest skin after Kevin the Cube.
White overalls, gray hair, glasses, and red lips have immediately made Hacker the favorite skin, and players desperately want the character to be a part of the lore.
Kevin the Cube skin in Fortnite
Out of all the recently leaked skins, the Kevin Couture bundle, inspired by fan-favorite Kevin the Cube, is certainly the most fascinating one. The glitchy cube skin will come with its own Pickaxe, Backbling, Glider, and Wrap, and fans think it is going to be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
However, there are also rumors that the bundle might have an item shop tag which might disappoint free to players and those who cannot purchase the pass. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until this season ends to see all the exciting new skins.
Note: The article reflects the writer's own news.
