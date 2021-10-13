Fortnite leaks reveal Spiderman Mythic item allegedly for Chapter 2 Season 9

Fortnite Season 8 is a month old and will end sometime in December. While there are many things that this season has in store, it looks like Epic Games is planning a significant collaboration for Fortnite Season 9.

As per the new leaks, Spider-Man might be a part of next season, probably as a Battle Pass skin. The web-slinging hero has long been rumored, and it finally looks like he might debut this year.

Aside from the skin, players might also get to see a Spiderman Mythic item similar to Venom and Carnage. The community already has excellent suggestions for the Mythic item that Epic would want to include.

Fortnite Season 9: Spiderman skin and Mythic item explained

The Carnage skin was added to Fortnite Season 8, and Venom is already a veteran of Fortnite. The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie will also be dropping later this month, making the arrival of Spider-Man all the more likely for Fortnite.

A fresh new leak by the prominent Fortnite data miner HYPEX is solid evidence that Epic is thinking of making Spider-Man a member of Fortnite. In a recent tweet, HYPEX revealed that the developers had added game files about "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump," meaning that our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is on his way to Fortnite.

HYPEX @HYPEX HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" https://t.co/9Na4MGNwW4

The item is codenamed WestSausage, which is another giveaway that the skin is in the works. Furthermore, HYPEX even professed that Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration could happen this year.

Marvel's new Spider-Man movie is slated to launch this December, and the possibility of Epic bringing the hero's skin to Fortnite makes sense.

TED DER TEDDY @Jam_11111 @HYPEX this is ALL I WANT ONLY SPIDERMAN IN FORTNITE LETSS GO BABY !!! @HYPEX this is ALL I WANT ONLY SPIDERMAN IN FORTNITE LETSS GO BABY !!!

When the movie is released in December, Fortnite Season 9 would have commenced. Hence, the developers might add Spider-Man as a Battle Pass skin, similar to the Carnage skin in the current season.

If that happens, players might get to see a brand new mythic weapon item with the skin. According to the Fortnite leaker known as RatioFN, a Spiderman Mythic item does exist but is not designed by the developers.

This "unofficial" version of the Spiderman Mythic item was created by João Filipe Santiago, a YouTube content creator. The Fortnite leaker known as RatioFN tweeted about the same, and you can take a look below.

As can be seen, while the weapon is still a concept, it is still convenient and comes with unique animations. As can be discerned, the weapon can be used to pull rocks and can be used to fling at nearby enemies.

While Epic has not confirmed either the skin or Spiderman's introduction to Fortnite, the leak is interesting nonetheless and will excite fans and players about the future.

