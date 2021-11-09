Fortnite leaks reveals Agent Jonesy's whereabouts, Game of Thrones collab and more inbound next season

Fortnite Chapter 3, which ideally should have been released after Chapter 2 Season X, is now expected to arrive after Chapter 2 Season 8.

Players around the world first came up with theories regarding the new season's early release. Recent leaks have shed more light on the theme, storyline developments, and collaborations that Epic Games might include in it.

A leaker has listed some of the major highlights of Fortnite Chapter 3, and fans are eagerly hoping for the claims to be true.

The leaker believes that Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin on December 7, 2021 with a ton of exciting content.

Fortnite Chapter 3 might begin with winter-themed map and rideable monsters

Naturally, players are most excited to learn about the new map that will arrive with Chapter 3. From the looks of it, the island will initially have a winter theme, and many leaks and rumors have supported this case.

It is safe to assume that Winterfest 2021 is right around the corner because data miners have discovered several skins and strings that are related to the event.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! https://t.co/zD8MjRRf2P

From a new version of the Crackshot cabin to a winter edition of Dr. Slone, there's a lot that players can look forward to.

Winterfest 2021 undoubtedly seems like the ideal event to kick off a winter themed Chapter 3 in Fortnite.

Another exciting element that Epic Games might include in the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is a rideable monster. The Raptors were added to Fortnite during the Primal-themed Chapter 2 Season 6, but players still aren't able to ride them.

Collaborations to expect during Fortnite Chapter 3

It comes as no surprise that collaborations will frequently take place during Fortnite Chapter 3. The biggest crossover that has been leaked so far is with Game of Thrones.

Winters in Game of Thrones were associated with the White Walkers. Moreover, the phrase "Winter is coming" was the name of the first episode of the series. Hence, a Fortnite x GOT crossover during winter makes perfect sense.

jak @topjakjak15 SypherPK said winter is coming and so did tabor hill

Can this mean game of thrones making a appearance in fortnite? SypherPK said winter is coming and so did tabor hillCan this mean game of thrones making a appearance in fortnite?

A collaboration with Spider-Man has also been leaked. Fortnite already has a plethora of popular Marvel skins such as Iron Man, Thor, and Wolverine, and it's certainly surprising that Spider-Man still isn't a part of this list.

Agent Jonesy's location teased by Donald Mustard

Lastly, players will be able to learn more about the storyline with Fortnite Chapter 3.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

Donald Mustard's new banner teased the Zero Point and Agent Jonesy can be spotted in the bottom right corner. Apparently, the protagonist was hiding under the island since Season 7 and helped in healing the energy source.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In Chapter 3, the Foundation might return and reveal the location of all the members of the Seven. Agent Jonesy, on the "Flipside", will help the loopers in reaching a new reality because the current reality will be destroyed by the Cube Queen towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee