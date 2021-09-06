Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun map codes: How to play, codes and more

Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun is exactly what it sounds like - a game mode designed to kill the player while they run through the map trying to stay alive. Game modes are popular among many prominent Fortnite streamers who have tried their luck at surviving it.

Naturally, it is only expected that the Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun games will be extremely challenging.

This article details how players can play these Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun games and access their map codes.

How to play Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun

Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun is one of the most fun game modes to play in Epic Games' Battle Royale. However, many players are not familiar with how they can access this game mode.

Players can enter the Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun maps quite easily if they have access to the map code.

Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun map code: 4056-1695-2605

Players must launch Fortnite and select the Creative game mode. Once this is done, they will have to press the Play button and select the Island Code option. There, players will be required to enter the aforementioned code and proceed. This will automatically launch the 100 Level Deathrun map in Fortnite.

A glimpse at one Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun maps (Image via Epic Games Store)

Another method to access Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun maps is to enter the code in island maps within the game. Walk up to the featured island maps on the Welcome page in Fortnite and enter the 100 Level Deathrun code. This should lead players to their desired map.

Popular streamers like LazarBeam and SSundee have also tried their hand at the game mode and the results were enough to inspire players to try it out for themselves.

Fortnite 100 Level Deathrun is one of the most exciting modes to play in the game, so players who have not tried it yet should do so right away.

